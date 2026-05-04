While most 24-year-olds chase corporate rungs in bustling cities like London, Niharika Bhargava ditched stability for a bold leap back home. She launched a handmade pickle business steeped in Indian tradition—and as CEO and co-founder of The Little Farm Co, she’s now steering it toward Rs 30 crore in annual revenue by mid-2026.

Her story isn’t just about scaling a brand; it’s a heartfelt revival of culture, memory, and those irreplaceable flavors fading from modern palates.

Why Niharika Bhargava quit her London job to start a pickle business

Bhargava’s decision to leave London was not impulsive. After studying marketing and working in digital marketing in 2017, she knew she wanted to build something of her own, but it had to have meaning.

“I always wanted to do something of my own, but it had to be purpose-driven,” she told the FinancialExpress.com. However, little did she know the turning point came after a personal loss.

“After my grandmother passed away, I was visiting home when my brother mentioned at the dinner table how pickle-making is becoming a dying art in India. He said we don’t get access to homestyle pickles anymore, and dadi’s recipes have gone with her. That conversation stayed with me,” she told the FinancialExpress.com.

What started as a simple observation soon became a mission.

Her father began reviving old family recipes, making pickles and sharing them with friends and relatives. The response was overwhelmingly positive. “People loved them. That’s when the idea really clicked,” she told FinancialExpress.com.

Bhargava started learning the recipes herself. The first batch was made in her home kitchen. “We put up a small stall at a farmers’ market and sold out within one hour. That’s when I realised the potential.”

How The Little Farm Co turned family recipes into a fast-growing startup

From the very beginning, Bhargava wanted The Little Farm Co to be more than a commercial venture. She was equally driven by the idea of creating impact at the grassroots level.

“For me, supporting tribal women where our farmlands are has always been important,” she told the FinancialExpress.com.

Family support played a crucial role in turning her vision into reality. She credits her co-founder and COO, Aditya, for taking a big leap of faith. She told the FinancialExpress that Aditya left a high-paying, stable job to join her in building this company.

Today, the brand focuses on using farm-fresh ingredients and working closely with local farmers and artisans. “We’re not just selling pickles, we’re selling a piece of India’s culture and childhood memories,” she says.

Scaling a Rs 25 crore startup: Key business challenges and lessons

While the brand has grown rapidly, the journey has not been easy. Building a Rs 25 crore business, and aiming for Rs 30 crore ARR, comes with its own set of challenges.

“I started this business when I was 24,” Bhargava shares with the FinancialExpress.com. “Growth at scale is important, but the bigger challenge is building a sustainable business with strong fundamentals,” she further added.

One of the biggest hurdles has been balancing profitability with growth. “You have to maintain healthy cash flows and ensure capital is used efficiently,” she told FinancialExpress.com.

Inventory management is another critical factor. “In a business like ours, overstocking can lock up working capital, while understocking can affect demand and momentum,” Bhargava further added in an interview with FinancialExpress.com.

To tackle this, the company focuses heavily on demand forecasting and sales predictability. “We want to scale responsibly, not just quickly. The goal is to build a business that is resilient, efficient, and sustainably profitable,” she shared.

How preservative-free pickles achieve long shelf life naturally

One of the brand’s biggest differentiators is that its products are made without chemical preservatives, a challenge in itself when it comes to shelf life and consistency.

Bhargava explains that the answer lies in combining traditional methods with modern precision.

“Pickling is one of the oldest methods of food preservation. Historically, it relied on natural fermentation, where salt and time help extend shelf life while enhancing flavour. At The Little Farm Co, every step is carefully controlled. We start with high-quality ingredients, fresh produce, premium spices, pink salt, and cold-pressed mustard oil. The final product is only as good as what goes into it,” she told the FinancialExpress.com.

Instead of synthetic preservatives, the brand uses natural ones like salt, oil, and spices in the right proportions. “These have antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, which help preserve the product naturally,” she shared with FinancialExpress.com.

The company also uses traditional techniques like sun-drying to reduce moisture and improve shelf stability. Strict hygiene and food safety protocols ensure consistency across batches.

“By combining traditional wisdom with modern processes, we’re able to create pickles that are preservative-free but still maintain quality, taste, and shelf life,” she explained.

Growth vs Profitability: The strategy behind building a Rs 100 crore brand

Like many new-age brands, The Little Farm Co is currently focused on growth, but not at the cost of discipline. “In the short term, we are working towards Rs 100 crore in revenue,” Bhargava told the FinancialExpress.com. “But the larger vision is to build a Rs 500 crore brand.”

Achieving that requires smart investment. “We think beyond short-term profitability and focus on long-term value creation,” she further added. Every decision is driven by return on investment. “Whether it’s marketing, operations, or hiring, we evaluate everything through an ROI lens.”

At the same time, the company remains deeply frugal. “Frugality is part of our DNA. For us, it means investing wisely, not spending less. Hiring the right people is another priority. “Great talent can accelerate growth and help you make better decisions faster.”

The company has already raised its first round of funding from 100X.VC and has grown more than 10x since then. But Bhargava is clear that the focus is not just on raising capital.

“Our priority is to build a fundamentally strong and sustainable business,” she told the FinancialExpress.com.

Looking ahead, she is open to bringing in the right partners, but with a clear condition. “We’re not just looking for capital. We want partners who can bring strategic value and help us enter our next phase of hypergrowth,” she further added.

What she has built is not just a fast-growing startup, but a bridge between generations. By reviving traditional recipes and combining them with modern business practices, she is creating a brand that feels both nostalgic and relevant.

And as The Little Farm Co continues to grow, it carries forward a simple promise: to keep the taste of home alive.