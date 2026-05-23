A dinner that stretches to 2.5 hours sounds like a test of patience — unless the plate comes with a side of theatre, tech and a price tag that could make your wallet sweat. In Ibiza, one restaurant has turned the simple act of eating into a full-blown performance, where the meal is only the beginning.

Step inside Sublimotion, the world’s most expensive restaurant, located in Spain. And to be seated here, you need to pay over Rs 2 lakh! Tucked away in Ibiza, known for its eclectic music nightlife, the global party capital’s Sublimotion offers more than just food.

12 guests, 25 servers, and 2.5 hours – How a meal comes to life

Described as ‘megagastronomy‘, Ibiza’s Sublimotion first started serving in 2014. Located in the Hard Rock Hotel, guests are offered a 20-course tasting menu. Accompanied by some of the finest and most exclusive beverages, the experience is not just about food. Several artists come together to create a futuristic night for the guests and create a visual dining experience like no other.

Sublimotion’s two-Michelin Star Chef Paco Roncero and Eduardo Gonzalez Ruiz. (Image: Instagram)

The gourmet dishes are just the beginning as the captivating visuals take you on a literal journey with virtual reality, projection mapping, and a live theatre-like performance. The menu and theme are hardly fixed, but delicacies from Tokyo, Europe, and America are often brought together.

In fact, only 12 guests are served per night, and the first course starts at the stroke of 9 PM. “Through avant-garde cuisine, immersive projections, visual effects, music and emotion, each dinner becomes a journey where every detail is designed to surprise and transform the way gastronomy is lived,” read a recent post from Sublimotion’s social media page.

Sublimotion’s Aztec-themed menu (Image: Instagram)

It is a blend of haute cuisine, art, and spectacle altogether. The entire experience ranges from 2.5 to 3 hours and fuses technology and food in a way that no other culinary experience surprises its guests. From lobster Bolognese to a sweet mini-amusement park on the table, every moment becomes an experience you’ll never forget.

The multi-sensory performance combines taste, smell, sight, and touch, where 12 guests embark on a journey they may never forget. In fact, Sublimotion also opens seasonally from June to September in the party capital of the world.

Ibiza’s VR food-tech immersive dining experience. (Image: Instagram)

Chef Roncero invites several AI artists and curates the culinary journey with them. From AI-Geishas slurping up ramen to a turbaned Asian AI couple sharing a private meal – Sublimotion is the ultimate confluence of food and technology – a magical ode to mixed media.