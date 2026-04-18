Celebrity homes: Bruce Willis, best known for his roles in ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Pulp Fiction‘, has an estimated net worth of $250 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The millionaire’s former home in Beverly Hills recently made the cut to become one of LA’s biggest real estate deals, reported the New York Post. Sold for over $40 million, the house is nothing short of luxurious.

Short of an acre, the Hollywood home not only has several timeless elements but dates back to 1928. Nearly a 100 years old, the structure has still preserved the old beamed ceilings and the overall open layout of the house.

Not owned by Willis most recently, a couple purchased it from the star in 2014 for $16.5 million, reported NYP. No ordinary couple, the sellers were the CEO of Guess, Andrea, and the former co-CEO of Restoration Hardware, Carlos Alberini. Willis had originally bought the house for $9 million in 2004 from producer Alan Ladd Jr.

Inside the Mediterranean-style LA home, which once belonged to Bruce Willis

Located on Benedict Canyon Drive, the 7-bedroom, nearly 1-acre house is a sprawling span of luxury. Having gone through several renovations, owner after owner, they have maintained several elements of the 1928 structure. From the ceilings to fireplaces, the landscaped grounds also include a resort-style private pool and tennis court of its own.

A look at Bruce WIllis’ former home in the evening. (Image: X)

The main entrance opens to a double-height entry area, which leads to a living room. The giant glass doors, from ceiling to floor, allow sunlight and fresh air to liven up the home. Adorned in signature lights and upholstery that suits every mood, the green nooks bring a breath of fresh air to the space, reported NYP.

An elevated dining room is near the sprawling chef’s kitchen that one cannot miss. Not only does it have a breakfast bar, but it also has two island stations. It connects to a formal dining area with cushioned chairs and wall decor. Collector art pieces, on walls and corners, add character to the home while complementing the wood and stone decor.

Home office and home theatre

Leather, wicker, stone, and wood complement the marble floors, glass windows, and greenery. Designed with harmony, the LA mansion is a thoughtful and nature-friendly haven. While modern upholstery and furniture give the 100-year-old property a modern vibe, the wooden accents preserve the antique touch.

The wood-panelled home office. (Image: X)

The home office, for instance, features ornamental wooden shelves, nothing less than a millionaire’s den. The home not only has a wood-panelled home office, but also a private theatre for a cosy night in. With an attached wine cellar and spa-like bath, the house also flaunts two walk-in closets in the bedrooms.

Stepping outside – Dive, dine, and dabble

With several windows looking out, giving the view of the lush greenery and outdoors that call you towards them, one of the rooms opens to a dedicated al-fresco private dining space, the NYP reported added.

Bruce Willis bought the house in 2004 for $9 million. (Image: X)

A swimming pool dazzles at any hour of the day or night, and at the back, in the extended area, is an attached tennis court. With a seated lounge and drinks area nearby, hosting a game was never more stylish.

Soaking in the sun, the lounge area is a respite from the heat, while a tennis game goes on in style.