Valentine’s Day 2026: Speaking to Gen-Z and Gen Alpha has become increasingly challenging, as they prefer texting over calling – a mode of communication they view as a thing of the past. However, texting, in particular, can feel like learning an entirely new dialect. With Valentine’s Day 2026 just a week away, understanding what your date really means over text is almost as important as showing up on time. While you may still be figuring out familiar acronyms, they’re already communicating through obscure emojis, niche abbreviations, and layered meanings, quietly redefining the rules of digital intimacy.

You think your date is crying because they used that emoji? If they were born after 1997, you’re probably wrong. Gen-Z has not only redefined communication, but also what their words mean. The shift stems from social media holding a heavy influence over their lives, daily communication needs, and eventually becoming their only source of socialising with peers.

Here are some emojis and abbreviations you’re probably interpreting wrong and inviting miscommunications. For a clearer understanding of ‘IYKYK’ moments, it’s best to read on, TBH!

You probably misunderstood these emojis – Valentine’s Day edition

The moment you think there’s only 1 heart on your emoji keyboard, you made a rookie mistake. Here’s what all the colours of the hearts mean, popularly explained by netizens online.

Red heart – No, that just feels cringe. Texting this to a Gen-Z will make them wonder about your age. But if you’re a millennial, you get a free pass to use the ‘red heart’.

Two pink hearts – Remember being ‘so demure, so mindful’? This emoji embodies that trend. Often used for showing soft affection, it is commonly used for soft crushes or in conventionally girly contexts.

Yellow heart – Understand the meaning of the yellow heart before it’s too late. Often used to express flirtatious interests, the yellow heart signifies a ‘you down?’ date. Sometimes, it may even signify platonic love, so don’t read that much into the yellow heart.

Orange heart – Not red, not yellow – orange will have you confused. Commonly used if they’re friend-zoning you, an orange heart usually steers clear of a Valentine’s Day proposal.

Pink heart – A pink heart, one of Gen-Z’s favourites, they have claimed the colour pink and often signifies soft love, genuine romantic interest, or an early-stage romance.

Monkey covering eyes – You thought this was not wanting to see? You were probably wrong; a monkey covering its eyes emoji is commonly used if the texter was shy. Commonly used while flirting, hiding a blush over a Valentine’s confession.

Purple heart – Who knew purple meant physical attraction? Used while expressing passion, a purple heart can quickly change the tone of your texts.

Gen-Z texting slang, ICYMI

Yes. That means ‘In case you missed it’. These Gen-Z slangs are everywhere, from memes to your inbox, here are some Valentine’s Day 2026 texts you can’t misinterpret.

DTR – Define the relationship (e.g., “Time to DTR?”)

Soft Launch – Subtly hinting in public that you’re seeing someone

Pink Flag – An update of your ‘beige flag’, these are minor relationship warnings

Yap-Trapping – A relationship with one-sided enthusiasm to talk

Micro-mance – Small romantic gestures (perfect for Valentine’s Day)

LWK/HWK – Lowkey or Highkey (I LWK/HWK miss you)