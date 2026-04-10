Anant Ambani: India’s richest heir, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire industry mogul Mukesh Ambani, turned 31 today, April 10. To commemorate the day, Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link lit up to wish him with his picture and text, ‘Happy Birthday Anant Ambani Ji.’ Going viral on social media, netizens were taken aback by the sheer scale of ‘celebrations’.

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), the official post from PTI was flooded with comments as netizens shared their thoughts on the grand birthday wish. While some questioned it as a paid service, others jokingly called for April 10 to be declared a ‘national holiday’. Residents also reported that billboards and posters covered the city a week ahead of the occasions, capturing the city of Mumbai.

Anant Ambani’s birthday wish goes viral, netizens react

“Declare national holiday and free tickets for every citizen to Vantara,” wrote @staaniislavv under the viral video. At the same time, another anonymous user opined, “Narcissism at peak.”

As Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, turned 31, while several netizens flocked to the celebrity posts wishing him, some were astonished at the Sea Link grandeur. “When you have money, it lights up everywhere,” wrote @rjinsightsone, while another felt, “so embarrassing this must be for Mumbaikars.”

However, this is not the first time the Sea Link has commemorated celebrity birthdays. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, these Bollywood icons found themselves on the illuminated bridge overlooking the Mumbai skyline.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Bandra-Worli Sea Link illuminated ahead of Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani's birthday. Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, will celebrate his 31st… pic.twitter.com/0AaK4FRWFz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2026

Reacting to Anant Ambani‘s Mumbai-sized birthday wish, the Internet poured in comments like, “Mockery of the common man!” and “What blatant misuse of power and money,” and added, “People in India go berserk with these VIPs.” “Is this space being sold, or does he get this privilege because he is the son of someone??? [sic],” questioned @ashishraw007 on social media.

“Wish this was done for someone extremely ordinary Mumbaikar who has no power position or money. That would be a true celebration,” felt a resident of the bustling city of millionaires. “Burj Khalifa Andheri Version,” recalled another netizen, as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa often lights up to mark special moments.

“After the ostentatious, profligate and obscene wedding celebration which the country paid witness to a few months back, turning a taxpayer-funded bridge into a personal billboard for a billionaire’s son beats it,” felt @PraveenThomasJ1 on X.