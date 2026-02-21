Manya Jindal, 26, started ‘journaling’ when she was a teenager, at a time when the activity was still called ‘writing a diary’. “For me, it was a medium to vent out my feelings and frustrations. Over time, journaling became less about fixing something and more about understanding myself better,” says the resident of Delhi.

Despite not being regular with her diary entries as a child, she says that the instinct to document feelings has always existed inside of her. “I think many of us journalled intuitively as children before life became busier,” she says, explaining that people are largely drawn to journalling because “it helps them slow down in the fast-paced world, and also to savour the moment and feel grounded”.

Today, Jindal is a creative journaling facilitator and founder of The Irenic Store, through which she conducts immersive workshops for journaling, and makes, customizes and sells journal accessories and stickers as well.

Jindal’s take on the workshop

After attending her workshops, Jindal says attendees often report feeling relaxed and unwound. “The response has been really great; attendees feel at peace after finishing a journal spread,” she adds.

A new hobby has entered the mainstream, and mercifully, this one involves minimal brain rot, little online engagement and zero artificial intelligence. Journalling has made its way back into the collective consciousness of teenagers, young adults and adults alike, who no longer subscribe to, or have drifted away from their ‘Dear Diary’ days.

A major perk with journalling is that it is not an expensive hobby. “You just need a paper and a pen to build this habit,” says Jindal. While a range of accessories like stickers, charms, notebooks, markers, and washi tape is available, it is up to the individual to use them if they want to visually enhance their journal and spend money on it. “Basically, there are no real rules to journalling,” adds Jindal.

Indeed. You can have one journal, or you can have six, or even ten—there are no rules, and absolutely customisable to your comfort or needs, as you’re fashioning it with your own hands.

The modern journal is no longer just a secret keeper of your school-time crush and bad grades or the umpteen adolescent conflicts with parents. It serves as more than just a confidante and therapy tool. Today’s journal wears many hats— used for planning, vision boarding, storing junk memorabilia, night-time self-reflection, exclusive to-do lists, travel and more.

Those who journal as a habit have largely shared that journalling adds a level of compartmentalisation and calm to their lives, amidst the chaos of everyday life. They describe it as a grounding and highly satisfactory experience that holds compounding value.

No wonder, users, particularly, Gen Z, are calling it the ‘journal ecosystem’. Although a personally built habit, it has picked up to such an extent that it has given rise to a market for notebooks, stickers, decorative tape, accessories and other stationary as well. Now, people would rather say, “I have a journal ecosystem”, rather than, “I keep a diary”.

Need a break?

Rhea Chatterjee, 29, turns to journaling for a welcome break from her job as a writer. “I used to write a diary when I was younger, I was a child with a lot of angst. One day, my parents found the diary and ended up reading the content. After that I never ran the risk again,” she reminisces.

Until recently, though. “My journalling habit as an adult now allows me to write without a deadline, a deliverable, an outline, and even sometimes without a purpose,” she says.

“For me, it is the equivalent of stretching out my limbs after a workout, or breathing out a sigh after a work day. I’ve grown to recognise this as an almost essential exercise for my mental health and writing skills,” she adds.

Similarly, Janhabi Mukherjee, 30, another journalling and vision boarding enthusiast, journals to give her brain a break from her gruelling corporate job that keeps her chained to her computer for a minimum of 12-14 hours a day, if not more.

“I don’t journal as a daily habit, but I do take it seriously,” she says, sharing that she throws herself into decorating her journal pages whenever she gets the chance.

Mukherjee carefully curates a theme for each page, selects artwork, quotes, stickers and images that speak to her. “I park myself in the corner of my bed and dedicate all my attention to beautifying that piece of paper, in a way that would speak to me even if I flipped it open years later,” she says.

Apart from thoroughly enjoying this arts and crafts exercise as an adult, “Journalling lets me make use of my creative juices, which I am not able to do in my job,” she says. “Best of all, there is no expectation for it to look presentable or impressive, so long as it is beautiful and meaningful to me,” adds Mukherjee.

With the growing popularity of the journal ecosystem, brands have picked up on this trend and capitalised on it. When buying a journal, customers are not just looking for a simple notebook any longer, journals also come with printed prompts, affirmations, and dedicated sections to be regularly filled by the user.

These are called ‘guided journals’, and provide the user with more of a structure, if the blank page of a notebook is not encouraging enough—guided journals for sleep and mental health tracking, daily to-do lists, daily goals, self-care and mental health journals, one-minute entry journals, and more.

Some that have caught eyeballs include the Papier Sleep Journal, the Clever Fox Self Care Journal, the Glimmers Positive Reflection Journal, Rewire your Brain Journal and a Doodle Journal, among many others. These journals are printed much like workbooks, with the name of the designer printed on the front cover as well.