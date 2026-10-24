Tales rooted in tradition

October 25, Scrapyard–The Theatre, Ahmedabad, 8 pm

Journey into the enchanting world of folklore, myths and legends with Stories from the Soil, Sun and Moon. Blending songs, riddles and storytelling, this engaging performance draws on tales from across India, exploring nature, human emotions and the country’s rich oral traditions in an experience designed to delight children and adults alike.

India’s icy frontier

October 28, Bangalore International Centre, Bengaluru, 6.30 pm

Relive a remarkable chapter in India’s scientific history with Miracle in Antarctica, a documentary chronicling the race to build Dakshin Gangotri, the country’s first Antarctic scientific base. Led by geophysicist Harsh Kumar Gupta, the mission faced blizzards, a helicopter crash and a daunting deadline. The screening is followed by a discussion and audience Q&A.

Stories told through dance

October 29, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, 7 pm

Experience the storytelling power of dance through two evocative productions at the Yarn: A Festival of Storytelling through Dance. Panchkanya by Harshita Sharma Dadheech explores the inner worlds of five women from Indian mythology through Kathak. Praantath by Arupa Lahiri journeys across ancient maritime trade routes, weaving together cultural exchanges through Bharatanatyam, Dastangoi and live Carnatic music.

Clay meets thread

October 31, NMACC, Mumbai, 4 pm

Discover an unusual meeting of craft traditions in Embroidery on Ceramics, a creative workshop by Crafts India Collaborative. Bringing together the delicate art of stitching and the enduring beauty of clay, the experience invites participants to explore textures,

patterns and materials, transforming ceramic surfaces into distinctive expressions of handcrafted artistry.

Horror meets pop

October 31–November 1, NSIC Grounds, Delhi, 11 am–7 pm

Two days of spine chilling fun, Halloween madness and unforgettable experiences, HorrorCon is back with Halloween and

pop culture festival, bringing a massive parade, haunted house, gaming arena, live horror storytelling, cosplay, music, creators and much more. Dress up, get spooky, challenge your friends, discover the weird and wonderful.

—Compiled by Madhushree Goswami