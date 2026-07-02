Billionaire pop star and icon Taylor Swift will officially tie the knot with her jock fiancé, Travis Kelce, on July 3. As she prepares to walk down the aisle at the majestic Madison Square Garden, a whopping price tag comes along with it.

Rumours about the lavish wedding and nuptials estimate it to be nothing short of a fairytale, with a castle, garden, and hundreds of thousands worth of floral arrangements.

Swift, who is rumoured to adorn designer labels like Vivienne Westwood or Stella McCartney given their past association, has reportedly sought permits for road closures, just hours before the July 4 parade.

How much does Taylor Swift’s wedding cost?

Taylor Swift’s luxury wedding is set to feature one of the most elite guest lists. From Hollywood actors to celebrity designers, the ceremony itself will be a paparazzi delight.

According to CNN, which spoke to a luxury wedding planner, a typical ceremony would cost $15 million to $20 million at Madison Square Garden. In fact, the cost of decorating the venue, with flowers and lighting, would be nearly $15,000 alone. However, other estimates suggest the cost to be just below $10 million, too.

TMZ has previously reported that Swift and Kelce’s wedding cost has gone ‘well into millions’, and that her billionaire status did not qualify her for a discount – given the July 4 festivities just around the corner.

Amid the viral estimates and fan theories of the couple selling tickets as high as $100,000 at the wedding venue, NYC’s newly elected mayor Zohran Mamdani found a way to joke about the matter. When asked about the arrangements during the intense heatwave, linking it to potential road closures due to Swift’s wedding, he simply advised his fellow New Yorkers to stay inside, cool, and hydrated. “To anyone who might be getting married at Madison Square Gardens, they will be doing that too,” he told the media.

Does the wedding program really last 10 hours?

A recent Page Six report revealed that the couple has invited over 1,000 guests to their wedding.The event will reportedly last over 10 hours, Page Six confirmed, adding that the wedding doors open at 3:30 PM, with the cocktail hour beginning at 4 PM on the sixth-floor concourse.

The actual ceremony is said to commence at 5:30 PM on the main arena floor. Soon after, the reception will start at 6:30 PM, and is expected to continue till 2 AM.

(All timings are based on the local time)

Several visuals on social media have shown workers putting up the show in official ‘Taylor Swift’ merchandise as they prepare for everything – from red carpet to draping. As per several reports, the platinum guest list includes Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid and more.

Nothing short of an extravagant affair, the event will include everything from costume changes, backdrops, performances, and much more. As one of the most popular millennial icons, now a double billionaire, finally ties the knot, generations of fans are awaiting the precious moments – dress details and more.