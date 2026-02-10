Chinese New Year 2026: The Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year begins for millions across China and other Asian countries soon. Bringing with it a wave of celebration, symbolism, and renewal, the Chinese Spring Festival welcomes the year with a break from everyday routines. Marked by a vibrant 15-day celebration of traditions, family gatherings, and cultural rituals, these dates are determined by the lunisolar calendar. With the festivities beginning on the second new moon after the winter solstice, it ends on the full moon with the Lantern Festival.

In 2026, the Lunar New Year ushers in the Year of the Fire Horse, starting later this month. It marks the end of the Year of the Wood Snake, which began on January 29, 2025. The Horse returns as the ruling zodiac sign after completing its 60-year cycle, shaped by the interplay of one of the five natural elements — wood, fire, earth, metal, and water — that define the Chinese zodiac system.

Chinese New Year 2026: Date, time, significance

The Chinese New Year 2026 will start on February 17, 2026, and end on February 5, 2027. With the transformation from the old year to the new, the Spring Festival brings with it glowing lantern displays, symbolic decorations, and lively cultural motifs. The Chinese New Year celebrations reflect the hopes for prosperity, luck, and happiness. It is the time for family reunions, fireworks, and a time for warding off bad luck.

In 2026, the occasion becomes even more special, as the new moon coincides with a rare “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse and the sighting of the Ramadan crescent. This rare overlap of celestial and cultural milestones makes it a uniquely meaningful moment, blending astronomical wonder with centuries-old tradition.

What’s your Chinese Zodiac animal?

Determined by your birth year, as it repeats every 12 years, the lunar year brings with it traits corresponding to the Chinese Zodiac Animal. Here’s a chart that will help you figure it out.

Horse – 2026, 2014, 2002, 1990

Snake – 2025, 2013, 2001, 1989

Dragon – 2024, 2012, 2000, 1988

Rabbit – 2023, 2011, 1999

Tiger – 2022, 2010, 1998

Ox – 2021, 2009, 1997

How to check – Subtract 3 from your Gregorian birth and match the age with this