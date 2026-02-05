Chinese New Year 2026: Not all years start on January 1. The Chinese Lunar New Year, also known as Lunar New Year falls a month later in February, ushering in joyous festivities for people in China and across many Asian countries. Bringing a much-needed break from the daily hustle and bustle, the new year is welcomed with a 15-day celebration, beginning each year on the second new moon following December’s winter solstice, and ending on the following full moon.

The 2026 Lunar New Year is the Year of the Horse. It marks the end of the current Year of the Wood Snake (January 29, 2025-February 16, 2026) and welcomes a new Chinese Zodiac and element starting from February 17, 2026. As millions gather to celebrate the Spring Festival every year, the lantern displays and vibrant cultural motifs are signature to the Chinese New Year.

In 2026, the new moon aligns with a rare “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse and the first sighting of the Ramadan crescent, turning the day into an extraordinary moment where celestial events and cultural significance come together in a truly remarkable way.

What is a Chinese Lunar Year?

According to the Chinese Zodiac, each year is signified by an animal sign and is dominated by the five elements of nature: wood, fire, earth, gold, and water. These together create the 60-year cycle.

The Chinese Lunar Year 2026 will begin on February 17, 2026 and end on February 5, 2027. This calendar is dominated by the Year of the Fire Horse, returning to the cycle after 60 years. February 2027 will mark the beginning of the Year of the Fire Goat. Typically spanning fifteen days, the Chinese Lunar New Year festivities end with the Lantern Festival on the consequent full moon.

How will the Year of the Fire Horse affect you?

This year is marked by a rare ‘double fire’ cycle repeated every 60 years. Blending the Horse’s independence with Fire’s passion, this year could be marked by dynamism, upheaval, and breakthroughs.

In fact, a larger global impact may be felt in tech leaps, geopolitical moves, and fast-paced dynamic change. Bold action may reap bigger rewards, while breaking away from stagnation is predicted, but impulsivity risks burnout.

Since the Chinese Lunar Year coincides with the annual solar eclipse, some sky watchers will be able to witness the iconic ‘ring of fire’. On the following evening, February 18, the moon will reappear, often called the ‘Ramadan Moon’, marking the start of the Islamic holy month.