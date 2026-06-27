Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna is one of the handful of Indian chefs transforming the culinary scene in the West. And after Khanna’s immensely famous restaurant, Bungalow’s success, one of the most famous Indian gourmet eateries in New York, he has recently joined hands with Kolkata Chai Co.

In collaboration with co-investor Jimmy Rizvi, Khanna joined Hasan Minhaj in a strategic collaboration via the newly formed Bungalow Hospitality Investments fund. The globally recognised chef, often celebrating his roots via his innovative culinary talents in the US, brought the talents of the Bungalow Hospitality Management (BHM) team to Kolkata Chai Co.

Meet the founders of Kolkata Chai Co – The Sanyals

Founded in 2018, Kolkata Chai Co is headed by brother duo Ani and Ayan Sanyal. They brought Kolkata Chai Co to reclaim the narrative of South Asian tea beyond the popular connotation of ‘chai tea lattes’.

Ani and Ayan left India in 1987, and they grew up as first-generation Indian-origin children in the US. Their childhood included nothing remotely close to what a child might have seen in his early years in Kolkata – Vans sneakers, hip-hop, and pizza. However, they did spend their summers splashing around in monsoon puddles, eating mangsho-jhol [a traditional Bengali mutton dish], and drinking chai every day.

Ani Sanyal, co-founder and CEO of the company, had started Green Room Creative, a digital marketing agency that ran campaigns for Instagram, Rowing Blazers, and Saavn. Also a recognised TEDx speaker, his public work and purpose-driven business make him a popular face among Indian culinarians.

Ayan, Ani’s co-founder brother, serves as the Creative Lead of Kolkata Chai Co. Born in Massachusetts, his inspiration was the local street vendors on the streets of Kolkata who sold chai. Driven by his love for food and innovation, today, he designs the menu and looks after the day-to-day operations of their cafe.

Ayan and Ani Sanyal from the early days of Kolkata Chai Co. Today, they welcome Vikas Khanna after Hasan Minhaj invested in 2024. (Image: KKC website/Instagram)

As per the official website, the inspiration behind ‘chai’ was more than just the beverage. It came from the streets – literally. “There was a lore to street food. It was democratising, generational and spoke to all socio-economic levels.”

What started as a pop-up shop in New York’s farmers’ markets is now a tiny but attractive 60-square-foot cafe in East Village. Hopping onto the cafe culture, it caught the eye of Vikas Khanna, who heads one of the most popular Indian restaurants in the US.

Minhaj entered, and Khanna followed

In September 2024, comedian and actor Hasan Minhaj made a major investment in Kolkata Chai Co and became the brand’s second-largest stakeholder, cementing their status on the streets of NYC. It started from a gift when Minhaj’s wife gifted a DIY set from their brand, and he instantly tracked down Ayan Sanyal.

It was not a celebrity deal, but an organic connection built solely on mutual values. Minhaj even spent nine months working with the Sanyal brother duo on the backend, helping the brand grow.

However, this came years after they secured a $1 million pre-seed funding round in 2022. Backed by Gold House Ventures and Top Knot Ventures, Kolkata Chai Co took off with cultural storytelling and strategic investors.

And Vikas Khanna’s entry in 2026 marks a huge feat for the brand, which not only draws from Indian values but also aims to expand its brand to grocery stores and more cafes across the city. In an official post on social media, Kolkata Chai Co wrote, “With him and the Bungalow Hospitality Management (BHM) team on our side, we’re excited to share our flavours and products with more people across the globe…His ability to tell stories through food while shedding light on cultural and culinary nuances is reflective of his unrelenting passion to further Indian cuisine.”