The Lyst Index, a highly anticipated quarterly ranking of the world’s hottest fashion brands, has released its results for the first quarter of 2026. Based on the shopping behaviour of nearly 160 million global consumers, the index measures demand, desire, and discovery over three months.

In a major shake-up, Chanel has been named the hottest brand in the world for Q1 2026. The iconic French maison, famously known for creating the ‘little black dress’ and still independently owned by the Wertheimer brothers, made a stunning debut at the top of the list.

Evoking classic tweed jackets and the timeless scent of Chanel No. 5, the luxury powerhouse has dethroned Saint Laurent to claim the No. 1 spot. It now ranks ahead of Saint Laurent, Dior, Miu Miu, and Gucci in the top five.

Notably, Saint Laurent had held the top position consistently since Q4 2024, making Chanel’s rise to the summit even more impressive.

What makes Chanel No 1?

With over 20% brands on the Lyst Index being new entrants, Chanel marks a historic move in terms of ‘brand heat’. Being at the centre of brand appetite, Chanel, under Matthieu Blazy’s new creative direction, has rebuilt and reshaped the entire cultural conversation around it.

Bavitha Mandava scripted history Chanel to become the first Indian model to open a show. (Image: Instagram)

According to Brand Finance 2025, Chanel also became the most valuable luxury brand after recording a revenue of $18.7 billion in 2024. Brand Finance’s Luxury & Premium 50 2025 report also revealed that Chanel emerged as the fastest-growing luxury fashion brand as its value surged 45% to $37.9 billion.

Not only did it make headlines, but it was at the centre of microeconomic headwinds and chose to expand its horizon, despite falling revenue.

Top 10 hottest brands after Chanel

Yves Saint Laurent (2)

Saint Laurent dominated the runway with bold, high-impact shows while delivering strong business results. The brand reported $1.4 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025, according to parent company Kering. Its momentum was further fuelled by record e-commerce growth and high-visibility celebrity associations—from Rihanna’s Smurfs campaign to appearances by Demi Moore and Charli XCX—helping it stay culturally and commercially relevant.

Dior (3)

Ranking third, LVMH-owned Dior leaned into storytelling through its accessories, particularly handbags that blended heritage with modern appeal. Under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson, the brand struck a chord with younger consumers through strong visual identity and consistent narratives. According to official financials, Dior reported close to $94 million in revenue in 2025, reinforcing its position as both a cultural and commercial force.

The exhibition “Dior: Crafting Fashion” featuring almost 100 historical pieces rom sketch to atelier, runway to red carpet. (Image: Instagram)

Miu Miu (4)

A subsidiary of Prada Group, Miu Miu continued its upward trajectory with a 9% growth in retail sales by the end of 2025. The brand has shown consistent growth over the past four years, largely driven by its appeal among Gen Z consumers. Its playful yet aspirational identity resonates strongly with the “new money” aesthetic, making it one of the most closely watched labels in contemporary luxury.

Gucci (5)

The Italian fashion house saw renewed buzz following Demna’s debut, which triggered a sharp 12% surge in interest. Gucci has since shifted its strategy toward a more indulgent, commercially driven approach, focusing on products that blend statement design with mass appeal. This pivot reflects the brand’s effort to balance creative experimentation with stronger retail performance.

Palazzo Gucci reopens in its historic home with an exhibition that reinterprets the shared destiny of the House and its birthplace. (Image: Instagram)

Ralph Lauren (6)

Ralph Lauren experienced a strong resurgence toward the end of 2025, particularly through its expanding digital presence. Its Spring/Summer 2026 collection celebrated family-inspired themes, while star-studded front rows at fashion weeks amplified its visibility. In February 2026, the brand reported a 12% increase in third-quarter revenue, signalling steady growth and renewed consumer interest.

Prada (7)

Known for its refined aesthetic, Prada leaned into nostalgia but also faced criticism over cultural appropriation controversies. Pieces like the “Kohlapuri” sandals and a “chai-scented” perfume sparked widespread debate, placing the brand at the centre of cultural conversations. Financially, Prada reported a slight slowdown, with a 1% decline in Q3 and retail sales down 2% over the nine months following October 2025.

Coach (8)

Once dismissed as outdated, Coach has successfully repositioned itself as a “vintage” favourite among Gen Z. By reviving archival designs and leaning into nostalgia, the brand has re-entered the cultural spotlight. This strategy paid off commercially, with sales rising 25% in Q2 and projected annual revenue reaching $7.75 billion, as reported by Vogue in February 2026.

Coach’ Gen-Z appeal. (Image: Instagram)

Burberry (9)

Under the creative direction of Daniel Lee, Burberry regained momentum in late 2025 and early 2026, despite slipping one position in rankings. The brand tapped into Gen Z audiences in China through targeted celebrity campaigns, boosting its digital visibility. This renewed cultural relevance has helped Burberry re-establish itself in a competitive luxury landscape.

COS (10)

COS, part of the H&M Group, dropped seven places compared to the previous quarter’s rankings. However, it made a strong statement with its global runway debut and continued to champion minimalist design. Its expansion into markets like South Korea highlights its ability to tap into growing demand for clean, understated fashion in key international regions.