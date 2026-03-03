Lunar Eclipse Chandra Grahan 3 March 2026 LIVE: The first lunar event of 2026 is set to grace the skies later today. Coinciding with the Hindu festival of Holi, the rare celestial event returns after nearly 100 years and will be prominently visible across India, in a glowing red Moon rise.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align perfectly, such that the blue planet positions itself between the Moon and the Sun. It comes 20 days after the first solar eclipse of 2026, which also marked the beginning of the Chinese New Year.
Why is it called ‘blood moon’?
While the Moon does not have its own light, it shines due to the sunlight absorbed during the day. This year’s total lunar eclipse will appear red as the Moon enters Earth’s darkest part of the shadow. While it won’t disappear into darkness, it will have a striking, rusty glow, hence the name of the ‘blood moon’.
The red colour comes from a phenomenon called ‘Rayleigh scattering. Due to the differing wavelengths of lights and colours, the Earth’s atmosphere filters out shorter blue wavelengths of light and bends the longer red wavelengths toward the Moon. The first lunar eclipse of 2026, it will be visible in several major parts of the world. From Asia to North America, the total lunar eclipse’s colour can range from rusty orange to a deeper crimson
Chandra Grahan 2026 in India LIVE Lunar eclipse date, time, sutak timings, rituals
Lunar Eclipse 2026
Lunar Eclipse 2026 visible in India today: Who should be careful?
During the lunar eclipse today, some people are advised to take extra care:
- Pregnant women.
- People who have anxiety issues.
- Small children.
- People who are going through emotional stress.
- Elderly people should be careful.
- People who have weak Moon in their horoscope.
Lunar Eclipse Visibility in India: What is the moon’s distance from Earth?
The Moon has a radius of about 1,080 miles (1,740 km), which makes it less than one-third the size of Earth, according to NASA.
On average, the Moon is about 238,855 miles (384,400 km) away from Earth. In fact, around 30 Earth-sized planets could fit in the space between the two.
Lunar Eclipse 2026 LIVE: Tirupati Temple closed for 10 hours
The Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple will remain closed for approximately ten hours on Tuesday in observance of the total lunar eclipse.
According to temple authorities, the eclipse will commence at 3:21 PM and continue until 6:47 PM. As per established religious customs followed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the temple will be closed from 9:00 AM to 7:30 PM.
Chandra Grahan Blood Moon 2026 LIVE: Can you look at eclipse with 'naked eye'?
Yes. It is safe to look at the lunar eclipse with the naked eye. As per an Express report, no special glasses are needed to view the eclipse, unlike a solar eclipse.
Lunar eclipses are completely safe to view because of the source and intensity of the light reaching the human eye. Unlike a solar eclipse, which involves looking directly at the sun, a lunar eclipse is simply the moon reflecting filtered light.
Chandra Grahan 2026 LIVE: The reason behind the red
The red colour of the blood moon comes from a phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering. Due to the differing wavelengths of lights and colours, the Earth’s atmosphere filters out shorter blue wavelengths of light and bends the longer red wavelengths toward the Moon.
As the celestial body moves towards the darkest part of the Earth, the shadow, thus created, will have a rusty orange tinge.
Chandra Grahan Blood Moon 2026 LIVE: Will the sky turn red for 58 minutes?
According to NASA, how the March 3 lunar eclipse appears will vary significantly by location.
In eastern Asia and Australia, skywatchers will see the eclipse during the evening hours, while in the Pacific region it will play out overnight. Viewers across North and Central America, as well as far western parts of South America, can expect to spot it in the early morning sky.
Because of time zone differences, each region will witness different phases of the event.
In totality, the most dramatic phase is expected to last about 58 minutes, according to Space.com. From the start of the penumbral phase to the Moon’s final exit from Earth’s shadow, the entire eclipse will stretch over roughly 5 hours and 38 minutes.
Chandra Grahan 2026 LIVE: City-wide visibility
While most of the Indian cities will witness only a partial eclipse at moonrise, several cities in the Northeast are expected to experience full totality. Cities expected to experience a total lunar eclipse include:
Dibrugarh, Assam
Dispur, Assam
Guwahati, Assam
Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh
Shillong, Meghalaya
In these regions, totality is expected to start in the afternoon and continue into the evening, with the maximum phase occurring between approximately 5.10 pm and 5.25 pm IST, depending on the city.
Lunar Eclipse 2026 LIVE: Will India see a total blood moon?
According to the former Director of the MP Birla Planetarium, Dr Debinrosad Duari, although a total lunar eclipse will occur on Tuesday, skywatchers in India will only be able to witness a partial phase as the Moon will be below the horizon during the full eclipse. " The full eclipse will mainly be visible from North America, Australia, and the Pacific," he told ANI.
Prominent temples in Uttar Pradesh have been closed during the lunar eclipse, including the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and the Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur. They will reopen in the evening after rituals at 7:15 PM. (PTI)
Chandra Grahan 2026 LIVE: Temples closed during Lunar Eclipse
Several devotees across India are flocking to temples ahead of the chandra grahan closures.
Temples across several cities, including Tirumala, Vijayawada, Yadadri New Delhi, Kanpur and Madurai will remain closed, given the upcoming celestial event. Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, Sri Kanipakam Vara Siddhi Vinayaka temple in Chittoor, Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Vijayawada, Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri and Sri Raja Rajeshwara Temple in Vemulawada, among other temple to be closed in the afternoon.
Temples opened at 3 AM, while others closed at 7 AM. The darshans will reopen after the eclipse, till 11 PM for bhog arti and other rituals.
Chandra Grahan Blood Moon 2026 LIVE: Lunar eclipse timing - Complete guide
Peak hours: 6:26-6:46 PM
First Contact with the Penumbra - 02:16 PM
First Contact with the Umbra - 03:21 PM
Total Phase Begins - 04:35 PM
Maximum of Lunar Eclipse - 05:04 PM
Total Phase Ends - 05:33 PM
Last Contact with the Umbra - 06:46 PM
Last Contact with the Penumbra - 07:52 PM
(according to Drik Panchang)
Chandra Grahan 2026 Timing In India LIVE: Penumbral, partial or total? Understanding today’s lunar eclipse
A lunar eclipse can appear in three forms, penumbral, partial, or total, depending on how deeply the Moon passes through Earth’s shadow. During a penumbral eclipse, the Moon only dims slightly, and the change can be so subtle that many people barely notice it. A partial eclipse is more obvious, as a distinct dark “bite” becomes visible on the Moon’s surface. The most dramatic is a total lunar eclipse, when the entire Moon takes on a reddish hue because sunlight bends through Earth’s atmosphere and falls on the lunar surface.
The March 3, 2026 event is particularly noteworthy because its exact alignment and visibility will determine how clearly it can be observed in India. For skywatchers, and for those who follow Chandra Grahan traditions, precise timing will be key.
Chandra Grahan 2026 LIVE: How to watch blood moon?
1. In the clear skies, estimate the moon rise direction and find a clear viewing direction.
2. You can see the shifting phases of the moon via binoculars or a small telescope.
3. Opt for an open viewing spot, away from city lights.
Cities with a partial view of the blood moon lunar eclipse today in India: New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Kohima, and Itanagar
Lunar Eclipse Blood Moon 2026 LIVE: Chandra Grahan on Holi - What's the significance?
Chandra Grahan, on the Hindu festival of colours of Holi, is a rare celestial event, which has come after nearly 100 years. It comes 20 days after the solar eclipse of 2026, which coincided with the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Fire Horse.
While Holi is a joyous time of celebration, an eclipse brings with it a period of sutak, an inauspicious time to stop major rituals. However, the lunar eclipse will end with the blood moon fading away at 6:47 PM IST in India.
According to Hindu rituals, a sutak period is an inauspicious time for religious rituals, 9 hours before a lunar eclipse or chandra grahan. Believers avoid cooking or eating and meditate to keep negative energy away.
Lunar Eclipse Blood Moon 2026 LIVE: Chandra Grahan time in India
In India, the Chandra Grahan timings today are:
Eclipse starts at: 3:20 PM
Peak hours: 6:33 PM - 6:40 PM
Eclipse ends: 6:47 PM
Lunar Eclipse 2026 LIVE: How to capture blood moon on DSLR?
For photography enthusiasts and those who want to capture the blood moon via a DSLR, can use these settings to capture the blood moon.
Using a sturdy tripod and a telephoto lens 300mm+. In the manual mode, keep your ISO between 400-800, aperture f/5.6-8 and shutter speed of 1/2 to 1 second during peak hours of the lunar eclipse 2026. Shoot in RAW and enable spot metering.
Lunar Eclipse Blood Moon 2026 LIVE: How to capture chandra grahan on mobile phone?
For skywatchers and photographers alike, they can capture the blood moon on their very own mobile phones.
For a stable shot, keep your phone steady using a tripod. Manually adjust the focus and increase the ISO as per the night photography mode.
Skywatchers can catch the total lunar eclipse blood moon in several prominent locations across the world.
Lima, New York, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington D.C, San Francisco, Tokyo, and Beijing can view a total lunar eclipse.
The partial lunar eclipse will be visible across Europe, Western Asia, Africa, the Atlantic Ocean region, and the Indian Ocean. In India, major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Kohima, and Itanagar are expected to witness the eclipse in varying phases.
Chandra Grahan Blood Moon 2026 LIVE: Date, time, peak hours
The first lunar eclipse of 2026 is set to occur on March 3, according to Drig Panchang. Globally, the penumbral phase will begin at 8:44 UTC (2:15 PM IST) and reach its peak at 11:33 UTC (5:03 PM IST).
In India, skywatchers will experience the event as a partial lunar eclipse. The Moon will rise at 6:26 PM IST, and the visible phase will end by 6:46 PM IST, giving viewers a short viewing window of just over 20 minutes.
Chandra Grahan Blood Moon 2026 LIVE: Welcome to our blog!
Follow our blog for live coverage of the Lunar Eclipse sightings and keep track of the timings and peak hours. Stay tuned for rituals, sutak timings as the Moon shines in hues of in red ahead of the Hindu festival of colours, Holi 2026.