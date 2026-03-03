Lunar Eclipse Chandra Grahan 3 March 2026 LIVE: The first lunar event of 2026 is set to grace the skies later today. Coinciding with the Hindu festival of Holi, the rare celestial event returns after nearly 100 years and will be prominently visible across India, in a glowing red Moon rise.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align perfectly, such that the blue planet positions itself between the Moon and the Sun. It comes 20 days after the first solar eclipse of 2026, which also marked the beginning of the Chinese New Year.

Why is it called ‘blood moon’?

While the Moon does not have its own light, it shines due to the sunlight absorbed during the day. This year’s total lunar eclipse will appear red as the Moon enters Earth’s darkest part of the shadow. While it won’t disappear into darkness, it will have a striking, rusty glow, hence the name of the ‘blood moon’.

The red colour comes from a phenomenon called ‘Rayleigh scattering. Due to the differing wavelengths of lights and colours, the Earth’s atmosphere filters out shorter blue wavelengths of light and bends the longer red wavelengths toward the Moon. The first lunar eclipse of 2026, it will be visible in several major parts of the world. From Asia to North America, the total lunar eclipse’s colour can range from rusty orange to a deeper crimson

Chandra Grahan 2026 in India LIVE Lunar eclipse date, time, sutak timings, rituals

