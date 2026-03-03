The first total lunar eclipse of the year, also known as Chandra Grahan 2026, is happening tomorrow, Tuesday, March 3. This special event is happening on the same day as Holi, which has made people very curious about the timings. While it is a total eclipse, most of India will only see a part of it.

Lunar Eclipse timings in India

The eclipse actually begins in the afternoon, but we can’t see it because the Moon is still below the horizon. Here are the main times:

Check LIVE UPATES on Chandra Grahan Lunar Eclipse 2026 here

Partial Eclipse begins: 3:20 pm

Total Eclipse (Blood Moon phase) starts: 4:34 pm

Totality ends (Moon stops being red): 5:32 pm

Partial Eclipse ends: 6:47 pm

Eclipse finishes completely: 7:53 pm

Will the Blood Moon be visible in your city?

For most of India, the Moon will rise after the ‘red’ phase is already over. This means you will see a Partial Eclipse; it will look like a dark shadow is slowly moving off the Moon.

In Noida & Delhi: The Moon rises at 6:21 pm. By then, the red colour will be gone. You will see a dark shadow on the Moon for about 25 minutes until the partial phase ends at 6:47 pm.

In the Northeast: Cities like Guwahati, Itanagar, and Dibrugarh will get lucky and witness this rare celestial event. The Moon rises there around 5:10 pm to 5:25 pm. People there will be able to see the Blood Moon for a few minutes before the colour fades.

In Mumbai & Bengaluru: The Moon rises even later (around 6:30 PM), so you will only catch the very last few minutes of the shadow.

How to watch the Lunar Eclipse?

Watching a lunar eclipse is 100 percent safe. You do not need any special glasses or filters. Just find a spot with a clear view of the Eastern sky (where the Sun sets in the opposite direction). As the Moon rises, you will notice it looks a bit dim or has a “bite” taken out of it.

Sutak Kaal and Holi

As the lunar eclipse is visible in India, many people are following Sutak Kaal, which starts at 6:23 am on March 3. Because of this, most families are planning to perform their Holika Dahan rituals either very early in the morning (before 6:23 am) or in the evening after the eclipse ends at 6:47 pm.