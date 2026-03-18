It’s that time of the year again where the next nine days will be full of devotion as families start preparing for Chaitra Navratri. The preparations include cleaning the mandir, purchasing fasting items, and cross-checking the dates. According to Drik Panchang, the festival begins on Thursday, March 19, 2026, with the Pratipada tithi of the Shukla Paksha.

This simply means the first day of the bright phase of the moon in the month of Chaitra. Since the Hindu calendar follows lunar cycles, these dates don’t stay the same every year.

Navratri will end on Friday, March 27, which is also when Ram Navami is observed.

Ghatasthapana: How the first day begins

The festival officially starts with a ritual called Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana. This is usually done at home, and it marks the beginning of the nine-day puja.

As per Drik Panchang, the timing for Ghatasthapana in 2026 is:

6:52 AM to 7:43 AM (morning muhurat)

12:05 PM to 12:53 PM (Abhijit muhurat, if the morning slot is missed)

In practical terms, most families try to do it in the morning. But if that’s not possible because of work or other commitments, the afternoon window is considered equally acceptable.

The ritual itself is simple in many homes, a kalash is placed, some soil is prepared for sowing barley seeds, and a diya is lit. The details can vary from family to family.

The nine days and what they stand for

Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga. Some people follow this closely, while others just focus on daily prayers without going too deep into the structure.

Here’s how the nine days fall this year, based on Drik Panchang:

March 19 – Shailputri

March 20 – Brahmacharini

March 21 – Chandraghanta

March 22 – Kushmanda

March 23 – Skandamata

March 24 – Katyayani

March 25 – Kalaratri

March 26 – Mahagauri (Ashtami)

March 27 – Siddhidatri (Navami / Ram Navami)

You’ll often see charts about “Navratri colours” for each day. Some people follow them, especially in cities, but many don’t pay much attention to that.

What people actually do during Navratri

Navratri celebrations may look different in every household, but some practices are common. Many people fast, either all nine days or just the first and last, eat simple satvik food without onion or garlic, perform a short puja in the morning or evening, light a diya daily, and visit a temple at least once during the festival. Some follow strict fasts with only fruits and milk, while others avoid certain foods. There’s no single rule everyone follows. According to Drik Panchang, the overall rituals are similar to those of Shardiya Navratri later in the year.

Ashtami and Navami

Even people who don’t observe all nine days tend to focus on Ashtami or Navami. On these days, many families perform Kanya Puja. Young girls are invited home, given food, and treated with respect as a form of the Goddess.

In some homes, this is done on Ashtami, in others on Navami. It depends on family tradition. There’s usually a simple meal prepared—puri, chana, and halwa are quite common.

Ram Navami 2026

The last day of Navratri is also celebrated as Ram Navami, marking the birth of Lord Ram. That’s why Chaitra Navratri is sometimes called Ram Navratri.

As per Drik Panchang, Ram Navami falls on March 27 in 2026. On this day, temples often see larger crowds, and some people read from the Ramayana at home.

How it changes from place to place

Navratri doesn’t feel the same everywhere in India. In Maharashtra, it begins with Gudi Padwa, while in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, it coincides with Ugadi. In North India, the focus is more on fasting and Durga worship. Despite these differences, the core idea remains the same, nine days of devotion and discipline.

Despite these differences, the purpose stays the same, which is devotion and discipline over nine days.

Why this Navratri is also seen as a fresh start

Chaitra Navratri is also linked to the beginning of the Hindu New Year (Vikram Samvat). Due to this, some people treat it as a reset point. Not necessarily in a big way, sometimes it’s just starting a small routine, making a personal change, or setting intentions for the months ahead.