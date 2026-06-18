Sri Lanka, India’s humble neighbour, recently went through a deep economic crisis. However, tourism remained a strong driving force for the country. In comparison to India’s most popular beach destination, Goa, travellers started to look for alternative destinations, from Bali to Sri Lanka.

There’s a reason Sri Lanka keeps quietly climbing travel wishlists — and it’s not just the beaches, the hill country, or the fact that a plate of rice and curry eaten with a view of Ella Gap costs less than a Mumbai autorickshaw ride. It’s the exchange rate.

The Sri Lankan rupee has weakened significantly over the past few years, and for Indian travellers, that shift has turned a once-expensive island escape into something genuinely accessible. Today, 1 Sri Lankan Rupee is worth 0.28 INR. This means your money doesn’t just take you far; it goes nearly four times further.

Sri Lanka vs Goa – In-Depth Comparison

(All data has been compared from similar parameters, including the same hotel chains and flights, from June 27-30)

Both Goa and Sri Lanka have a cultural appeal like no other coastal destination. Fitting into a neat budget, the destinations are a perfect fit for a quick getaway with a group or solo. Ideal for beach-persons and for those whose idea of a party means getting down and dirty. At the same time, those seeking a tranquil getaway can opt for low-key locations like South Goa or the culturally rich northern city of Jaffna.

Travel: Flights and visa

Available from nearly all cities in India, Goa also attracts tourists from around the world. An Air India flight typically costs between Rs 8000 and Rs 14,000, depending on the time. With no Visa cost for Indians, a round trip to the domestic wonderland would need nearly Rs 20,000 per person for flights. Comparing Goa with Sri Lanka, flights from Delhi to Colombo typically range between Rs 21,000 and Rs 30,000 for a return trip.

Sri Lanka is known for its vibrant wildlife safaris.

As per the new visa guidelines, post May 25, for tourists, Indians must apply for a Sri Lankan visa online through the official government website. It takes up to 3-5 days for the confirmation, and Indian travellers are eligible to obtain tourist visas (ETA) free of charge for a 30-day visit. Overall, flight fares are nearly identical for both Goa and Sri Lanka, but Goa wins because of the ease and convenience not found in international transfers.

Accommodation: Hotels and stays

Popular destinations in Goa include Candolim in North Goa and Cavelossim in South Goa. Since the North attracts a larger crowd, prices typically start from Rs 4000 in name-hotel chains, as seen listed on MakeMyTrip, and go up to even Rs 1 lakh per night in the most exclusive destinations.

Looking at 5-star options, Taj Hotels offer luxury stays in both Goa and Sri Lanka. While Taj Cidade in Goa costs over Rs 12,000 a night, Le Meridien is priced just above Rs 9000. The Hilton chain, present in both destinations, offers rooms at a tariff of Rs 6,500 in Goa.

Sri Lanka, attracting tourists for its lush landscapes, also calls out to travellers for their modestly priced luxury stays, which would typically come at a whopping price tag in metro cities. The Taj Samudra in Colombo opens at Rs 7500 for guests per night, as compared to the Rs 12,000 tariff in Goa.

Hilton, in the capital city, also offers rooms at Rs 9243 – one of the more luxurious spots the country offers. Some of the most expensive destinations include Bambalapitiya, with rooms which cost up to Rs 21,000, as compared to the Rs 1 lakh spectrum in Goa. Shangri-La, one of the pricier hotel chains, offers luxurious rooms at Rs 14,000 – an attractive option that allows Indians to opt for Sri Lanka over Goa – in terms of accommodations.

Sustenance – Food and more

While reaching the destination is only a small part of one’s trip, it’s travelling to the spot that makes up the majority of the journey. And living in a foreign environment, be it Goa or Sri Lanka, comes with its own cost.

According to a comparative analysis, the cost of Goa and Sri Lanka, when it comes to local food and street-side options, ranges between Rs 85 and Rs 200 per meal. While alcohol is much cheaper in the Indian beach destination, the overall daily food budget is comparatively lower in Sri Lanka.

Some of Goa’s tranquil beaches.

The cost of entertainment in Goa is mostly linked to beaches, which are usually free. The only additional cost comes with water and adventure sports offered on the beach, which are not uniform or usually negotiable. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, offers several attractions which require an entry fee. Some of these spots include Sigiriya Rock Fortress, Temple of the Tooth, Dambulla Cave Temple, jungle safaris, and even whale watching. The highest cost for these attractions goes up to Rs 600 per person, while the total cost for 3-4 days for a group of 3 would need more than Rs 2000-3000 a day, hence Goa wins by a margin for the thrill seekers.

Sri Lanka vs Goa — Travel Cost Dashboard | Financial Express

Sri Lanka vs Goa: Full Travel Cost Breakdown Flights, hotels, food & attractions compared — June 27–30 | Prices in INR Exchange Rate 1 LKR = 0.28 INR Cheapest Luxury Stay Rs 7,500/night Flight Range Rs 8K – 30K Daily Meal Cost Rs 85 – 200 Overview Hotels Cost Table All Flights Visa Food Attractions Travel & Visa Flights (Return) Goa Rs 8K–14K Cheaper Flights (Return) Sri Lanka Rs 21K–30K Costlier Visa Cost Goa Free No Process Visa Cost Sri Lanka Free ETA 3–5 Days Food & Attractions Local Meal Goa Rs 85–200 Similar Local Meal Sri Lanka Rs 85–200 Lower Daily Alcohol Goa Cheaper Wins Alcohol Sri Lanka Pricier Higher Beach Access Goa Free No Fee Top Attraction Fee Sri Lanka Up to Rs 600 Entry Fees Group of 3 / Day Sri Lanka Rs 2K–3K Higher Best for Budget Travel Goa Cheaper flights, no visa hassle, free beaches & affordable alcohol Best for Affordable Luxury Sri Lanka 4x rupee value, cheaper 5-star hotels, lower daily food budget Goa Sri Lanka Taj Hotels Taj Cidade de Goa Rs 12,000 per night Taj Hotels Taj Samudra, Colombo Rs 7,500 per night — saves Rs 4,500 Hilton Hilton Goa Resort Rs 6,500 per night Hilton Hilton Colombo Rs 9,243 per night Le Meridien Le Meridien Goa Rs 9,000 per night Le Meridien Not listed — data not available Shangri-La Not listed — data not available Shangri-La Shangri-La Colombo Rs 14,000 per night Premium Max Most Exclusive Goa Rs 1,00,000 per night (top end) Premium Max Bambalapitiya, Colombo Rs 21,000 per night (top end) 37.5% Saving on Taj — Sri Lanka vs Goa 79% Lower premium max vs Goa top-end Category Metric Goa Sri Lanka Winner Flights Return Fare Rs 8K–14K Rs 21K–30K Goa Visa Cost & Process Free, instant Free ETA, 3–5 days Goa Food Local meal (per person) Rs 85–200 Rs 85–200 Sri Lanka Food Alcohol Cheaper More expensive Goa Food Daily food budget Slightly higher Lower overall Sri Lanka Attractions Beach access Free Entry fees apply Goa Attractions Max entry fee (per person) — Up to Rs 600 Goa Attractions Group of 3 (per day) Lower Rs 2,000–3,000 Goa Budget Seekers Goa Cheaper flights, free beaches, easy domestic travel Luxury Seekers Sri Lanka 4x rupee value; 5-star stays at 3-star Goa prices Source: MakeMyTrip, Air India, Official Sri Lanka Visa Portal | Data as of June 2025 | Prices indicative for June 27–30 travel dates | All figures in INR Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express Copy HTML HTML Code Copied to Clipboard

Overall, Sri Lanka’s tourism experience comes in the segment of affordable luxuries. And if rich cultural experiences are what you desire, Sri Lanka fits the bill, and when budget is a constraint, Goa is your hit. For upcoming travel plans in June, though, Sri Lanka might be the drier option, offering a short and sharp stay with nearly all attractions unaffected by rain. Goa, however, receives heavy rainfall in June. While Super El Niño might affect weather conditions, Sri Lanka wins over closed beach shacks and inaccessible water sports.