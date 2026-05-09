The global wealth landscape is witnessing a significant shift as the “great wealth transfer” begins to outpace traditional entrepreneurship. According to the UBS Billionaire Ambitions Report 2025, for the first time in the study’s history, more wealth is being amassed through inheritance than through self-made ventures.

In 2025, a record 91 heirs inherited a combined $297.8 billion, a staggering 36% increase from the previous year. This trend is only expected to accelerate, with an estimated $5.9 trillion in billionaire wealth projected to be inherited by the next generation in 15 years. As of 2026, approximately 33% of the world’s billionaires now derive their primary fortunes from family legacies rather than original business creation.

Whether it’s the children of the British royal family or billionaire lifestyle figures like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, the internet’s fascination with ultra-wealthy families shows no signs of fading.

From Stormi Webster casually carrying a Hermès backpack to kindergarten to Princess Charlotte turning into a fashion icon almost overnight, this generation has grown up surrounded by luxury, influence, and global attention from the very beginning. In many ways, they represent a new kind of billionaire journey, one shaped as much by legacy and visibility as by wealth itself.

Princess Charlotte

Fourth generation of the Royal Family, Princess Charlotte, the great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, turned 11 this year. Representing the modern age of the royal family, she is often seen at key public events and is set to have the biggest inheritance among the richest children. Calculated against their value to the UK economy, she is estimated to be worth $5 billion.

Princess Charlotte recently turned 11 this year.

This not only includes decades of inheritance, but also a real estate empire worth millions. With her journey seen as the ‘Kate Middleton effect’, she almost carries an icon status. Flying in private jets, she resides in Kensington Palace and flaunts couture pieces at public appearances.

Prince George

Third in line for succession to the throne, Prince George is the eldest child of Prince William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales. Grandson of King Charles III, he is Princess Charlotte’s elder brother and has an estimated worth of $3.6 billion to the UK economy. In line to inherit the vast 133,000 acres of the Duchy of Cornwall and the Windsor family home.

The royal sublings of Wales.

He once received an £18,000 birthday gift from King Charles and is a regular at major sporting events like Wimbledon. Nicknamed ‘George Wales’, he currently attends the Lambrook boarding school.

Blue Ivy Carter

While not an entirely ‘self-made’ billionaire, Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of one of the biggest female musicians, Beyoncé, was once set to inherit $1 million. At 9, she had not only won a Grammy, but also a NAACP and BET award for songwriting on her mom’s album ‘Brown Skin Girl’. Earlier this week, she made her debut at the 2026 Met Gala, a rare minor allowed at the A-list exclusive event.

Blue Ivy Carter made her Met Gala debut on May 5.

In fact, she also appeared on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour and earned nearly $40,000 per show. In 2024, she debuted as a voice actor in Mufasa: The Lion King, the feature film, voicing Princess Kiara.

North West

This league of celebrity offspring belongs to a separate league of inheritances. Making headlines for her overt presence on social media raised concerns among communities – she is North West, daughter of one of the most widely discussed celebrity couples, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (now Ye).

There was much debate about North’s age on social media which invited public blacklash.

Set to reportedly inherit $2.2 billion, the net worth of her mother is nearly $1.9 billion, while Ye’s fell by $500 million. At 12, she now rapidly advanced towards a career in music, fashion, and entertainment. Her debut album, ‘The Elementary School Dropout’, in collaboration with Gamma, became a buzz in the industry. West also filed for trademarks for ‘NOR11’, her fashion label covering apparel and jewellery.

Stormi Webster

An internet goofball, Stormi might just be the luckiest kid alive. Born in the house of Jenners, her mother, Kylie Jenner, is at the helm of a multi-million dollar beauty empire and flies private. At the receiving end of these luxuries, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s child does not lead a modest life.

Stormi recently appeared for Kylie Jenner’s clothing line, Khy.

On multiple occasions, Stormi has been spotted carrying a Hermes Birkin, an item which is not sold without a background check of the buyer, spendy shoes, and even a $15,000 backpack. She also boasts couture labels in her closet. With Kylie Jenner’s net worth of $700 million and Travis Scott’s $80 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, Stormi is set to inherit a combined total of nearly $800 million.