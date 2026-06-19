The Hermes Birkin is one of the world’s most exclusive and expensive handbags, with rare pieces fetching up to $10 million at auction. Yet even Truong My Lan’s prized collection could not save her from the consequences of one of Vietnam’s largest financial scandals.

The real estate billionaire, convicted in 2024 for her central role in a $44 billion fraud case, received two life sentences. While she was conditionally acquitted on a separate $12 billion embezzlement charge after agreeing to repay $9 billion, questions remain over an additional $27 billion she still owes. In 2025, Vietnam abolished the death penalty for several economic crimes, including embezzlement and fraud, converting her sentences to life imprisonment.

To chip away at her massive debt, authorities have begun auctioning her luxury assets.

An Auction for her Crimes

Earlier this year, in May, from Lan’s collection of Hermes bags, two of her Birkins were sold via an online auction. However, far from covering her crimes, they fetched $539,000.

However, Truong had requested that two of her Birkin bags be saved for her children and grandchildren, one of which was a gift from a Malaysian tycoon, and the other one was bought in Italy. Apart from her bags, Lan also owned three luxury cars, as per a CNN report. A 4-seat white Mercedes Maybach was auctioned last month for $630,000, along with a 5-seat blue BMW, which typically starts at $36,700 and a Lexus for $29,000.

According to Lan’s former legal team, the earnings will go towards judgment enforcement and auction costs, along with court and legal fees, reported CNN. The Ho Chi Minh City Judgment Enforcement Agency has even attempted to auction Lan’s yacht, named The Reverie Saigon, for nearly $2 million, but later reduced the bid by 18%. Also, the owner of two other ships, priced at $!75,000 each – failed to find a buyer.

Who is Truang Lan – All about her crimes

Truang My Lan was once a real-estate billionaire and became the face of the country’s largest financial fraud. Based in Ho Chi Minh City, she is the chairwoman and founder of the Van Thinh Phat Group with a vast scale of hotels, residential towers, and commercial properties in prime locations.

One of Vietnam’s richest women, her group’s wealth is estimated to be about 10% of Vietnam’s GDP. Having played a central role in a web of financial fraud with Vietnam’s premier bank, Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB), the company’s standing suffered a major public overhaul. With a personal stake of 90%, she orchestrated multiple highly irregular loan applications from SCB to shell companies.

During this pursuit, she embezzled nearly $12 billion, and in addition to it, she was also convicted of money laundering, bribery, and conducting illegal money transfers – moving billions of dollars in and out of Vietnam.

As of now, she has paid back $455,000, and the Ho Chi Minh City Judgment Enforcement Agency is still actively processing assets related to her crimes.