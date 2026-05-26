What does one do when their net worth hits the billions but their biggest worry is that their kids might never learn how the real world works? For many of the world’s richest parents, the true battle isn’t buying another yacht but fighting “rich-kid syndrome”, a toxic mix of entitlement, aimlessness and a warped sense of what money is actually worth.

Instead of drowning their children in endless privilege, several billionaire parents are rewriting the rules of elite parenting. Through podcasts, interviews, and public discussions, these billionaires have shared their processes behind raising normal children in a world of extreme wealth.

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Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr Priscilla Chan, are worth over $100 billion, yet they are highly focused on keeping their three daughters grounded. In an interview on The Tim Ferriss Show podcast, Zuckerberg opened up about how he and his wife handle parenting. He explained that they do not give their children a pass just because they are rich. Instead, they give their daughters regular household chores.

Zuckerberg shared during the podcast that they do not give their kids everything, and the girls have to do chores like washing the dishes, cleaning up their rooms, and helping out around the house. Zuckerberg also noted that he and Priscilla take their daughters to work with them because they want the girls to see what it looks like to build a business and work hard every day. By making work a regular part of family life, the Zuckerbergs are teaching their children that money is earned through effort, not just handed out because of a famous last name.

Warren Buffett

The legendary investor Warren Buffett has a very famous rule for passing down wealth. He often says that parents should leave their children enough money so they can do anything, but not so much that they can do nothing. Buffett has spent decades proving that he means what he says.

In fact, his youngest son, Peter Buffett, revealed during a 2013 interview at the Forbes Summit on Philanthropy that he did not even realise his father was a billionaire until he was in his 20s, when he saw his father’s name on a wealth list. The Buffett children grew up riding the public bus and attending normal public schools just like everyone else. A famous family story, which Susan Buffett later detailed in the 2017 HBO documentary Becoming Warren Buffett, perfectly shows this view on money.

When Susan needed about $41,000 to remodel her kitchen after having a baby, she asked her billionaire father for a loan. Instead of writing a check, Buffett told her to go to the bank like everyone else. At first, Susan was shocked, but she later realised it was a vital lesson. Buffett wanted his children to face the same financial challenges and solve problems just like regular people do. He believed that giving out easy money takes away a child’s chance to build real confidence and self-reliance.

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Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, raised three children in a massive, high-tech mansion, but inside the home, the lifestyle was far from spoiled. In a 2017 interview with the British newspaper The Mirror, Gates revealed that they had a strict rule where no smartphones were allowed at the dinner table, and their children were not permitted to get their own phones until they turned 14.

The Gates children also had to do nightly chores, such as washing the dishes together as a family, to learn teamwork and responsibility. More importantly, Bill and Melinda Gates changed the future for their children by signing the Giving Pledge. This is an organisation that Warren Buffett started, where billionaires promise to give away more than half of their wealth to charity. While Bill Gates spent years stating in news profiles that his children would only inherit a small fraction of his fortune, estimated at around $10 million each, he clarified his exact stance during a 2025 appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Figuring Out.

On the podcast, Gates explained that his children will actually inherit less than 1% of his total multi-billion-dollar wealth. He stated that he decided this because leaving them a massive empire would not be a favour to them, and that he wants his children to create their own career paths and work hard for their own success.

Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has a very blunt view on raising children around immense wealth. Musk, who has a large family, has frequently pointed out that being born into extreme comfort kills a child’s natural drive. During a 2023 interview at Tesla’s AI Day and later reiterated in a conversation on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Musk shared a clear piece of advice about money and motivation. He stated that if children do not experience adversity, they will lack the ‘incentive structure’ required to achieve great things.

Musk explained in the interview that children who start their lives with massive amounts of money almost always have much less motivation than those who grow up with nothing. He frequently references his own early career, explaining that his massive student debt, sleeping on an office couch, and the literal threat of total failure were the exact pressures he needed to build his first successful company.

To apply this lesson at home, he couples this deep sense of duty with strict boundaries, deliberately keeping his children away from a purely lazy lifestyle to ensure they understand that true success is something you must actively fight for rather than something you are simply given.