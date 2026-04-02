We have all dreamt of living life like our favourite stars. Those quiet late-night hours scrolling through social media, mesmerised by the glitz and glamour of our favourite stars. We’ve dreamt of waking up to a sea breeze in a designer villa or sipping coffee in a regal living room, wondering what it would actually feel like to live that life.

Well, now you can stop dreaming and start packing. Yes, you read that right! You can actually move into the homes of the people you see on the big screen. Many celebrities have listed their personal properties on Airbnb, inviting fans to see what it’s really like to live like a star.

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Janhvi Kapoor’s Coastal Villa in Chennai

For fans of the beach, Janhvi Kapoor’s estate in Chennai is a dream come true. This property was the first home bought by her mother, the late Sridevi. It’s a massive space surrounded by lush green gardens and the sea. Inside, the vibe is very relaxed and “boho,” with lots of wood and natural light. It’s the perfect place to unwind and feel the calm of a coastal retreat.

Yuvraj Singh’s Hilltop House in Goa

Cricket fans, this one is for you. Former Indian star Yuvraj Singh was the first cricketer to open his doors to the public. His house sits on a hill in Goa, offering a breathtaking view of the ocean. The house is decorated with his cricket trophies and memorabilia, so you can literally sit on the couch and look at the history of Indian cricket. The blue and white colours give it a very peaceful, Mediterranean feel.

Arjun Mathur’s Garden Escape in Goa

Arjun Mathur, known for Made in Heaven, has a beautiful home called ‘Tranquil Heaven.’ As the name suggests, it is all about peace and nature. Every room looks out onto a bright green garden, and there are hammocks everywhere for lounging. If you love plants and want to stay somewhere that feels like a hidden forest, this is the spot for you.

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Mandira Bedi’s Colourful Villa

If you like bright colours and are looking for good vibes, then Mandira Bedi’s villa, ‘Bougainvillea,’ is where you should definitely head to. Located on Madh Island, the house is vibrant hues of red, blue, and yellow. Every room has a different theme, and the windows look out over the ocean or beautiful flowers. It’s a happy, vibrant place that’s great for a weekend trip with friends.

Why these stays are the new 2026 trend

Living like a celebrity is no longer just a fantasy. Staying in these homes allows you to connect with your favourite stars in a way that watching a movie never could. You get to walk the same halls, see the same views, and experience the lifestyle they’ve built for themselves.

More stars are expected to open their doors. So, the next time you plan a vacation, skip the boring hotels and book a stay that makes you feel like the main character of your own movie.