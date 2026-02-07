Bad Bunny net worth: The Puerto Rican rapper and singer, Bad Bunny, is set to headline the historic Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show. Nominated for six Grammys, Bad Bunny shot to fame over the past year, doubling his net worth from what it was in 2025. From World Tours to international fame, he diversified his assets and became the owner of a basketball team, high-end real estate, and pompous luxuries like luxury cars and more.

Bad Bunny or Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is one of the biggest stars with tours, streaming, and endorsements raking up the dollars. Owing largely to his music career, though, he is now worth $100 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Surprisingly, in 2025, Cosmopolitan had reported a $50 million net worth of Bad Bunny – so how did it double?

Bad Bunny’s film roles and music

Bad Bunny made a striking comeback with two major Hollywood roles. In 2025, he starred in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 and Darren Aronofsky-directed movie Caught Stealing. However, he also concluded his ‘World’s Hottest Tour’ which grossed over $300 million and dominated Spotify’s global rankings with more than 80 billion streams. This made him the first singer to be a top artist, thrice in a row.

As per reports, Bad Bunny even charges nearly $100,000 for an appearance at the WWE. He rose to fame for his regional representation and secured a gig to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show. While the artist doesn’t get paid for it, he follows Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé, who lit up the stadium at Super Bowl LIX. The Latino star also set a record to become the first artist to deliver a $100 million+ debut tour in 2022.

However, his sold-out tours and music streams are just one part of his extravagant career. From brand partnerships with leading names like Adidas, Cheetos, Corona, and Pepsi, Bad Bunny co-owns the Los Cangrejeros de Santurce basketball team in Puerto Rico. Like a true businessman, the Spanish singer also holds a significant stake in a Japanese-inspired restaurant in Miami.

$25 million real estate

Bad Bunny also owns a lavish portfolio of properties, primarily in Los Angeles. Blending modern design, the houses are an ode to his Puerto Rican roots. Overlooking the ocean, his Hollywood Hills fortress covers half an acre of land. Located just above the Sunset Strip, the 7000 sq feet home is reportedly worth $8 million. With 7 rooms, an infinity pool, and spa, ad Bunny has his private chef and separate BBQ-style kitchen.

His other location is usually found at his Bird Street hideaway house. Purchased from ‘Wicked’ actor and singer Ariana Grande, it is a single-storey rustic home. The earthy charm adds character to his patio home, overlooking the sunset every night.

However, his primary residence is said to be in the San Juan area, reportedly near Dorada Beach. Several details of this property remain private, but the Vega Alta coast adds a luxurious vibe to the place.

Millionaire wheels

Bad Bunny also flaunts a lavish collection of luxury cars like no other. The Super Bowl 2026 headliner owns a Lamborghini Urus S, a super SUV reportedly more than $250,000. He even owns a custom Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow, which was spotted in one of his music videos. A personalised Cullinan also rolls in his garage with a Bugatti Chiron, Rolls-Royce Dawn, a Mercedes G-Wagon, a BMW M4, a Ferrari Testarossa, and Pontiac GTO (1964).