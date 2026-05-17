The luxury watch world is dealing with a massive shakeup that has left fans completely stunned and divided. On May 16, 2026, the affordable, colourful watch brand Swatch launched a brand-new collection named “Royal Pop.” In a twist that almost nobody saw coming, this project was a direct partnership with Audemars Piguet, one of the most elite, expensive, and historic watchmakers on the planet.

The release instantly triggered chaos around the globe, as thousands of desperate buyers mobbed shopping centres, forced dozens of store closures, and clashed with police just to get their hands on the newly launched watch. Outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, and Dubai cancelled their opening events entirely due to safety worries, leaving angry shoppers with no new launch dates.

Together, the two companies created a lineup of eight bright, colourful pocket watches. They are made from Swatch’s special “Bioceramic” material and hit Swatch retail stores across the globe simultaneously. Customers paid between $400 and $420 (or €385 to €400) to get their hands on one.

Audemars Piguet Swatch Collaboration

This announcement sent shockwaves straight through the community of watch experts and enthusiasts. Almost everyone expected that if these two names ever worked together, they would create a standard wristwatch. By choosing to make a pocket watch instead, they caught the entire market off guard, leaving many die-hard fans feeling confused or let down.

On the official brand website, Swatch CEO Ilaria Resta defended the unique look, claiming the new collection represented “audacity and a zest for life.” The marketing team pitched the release as “a completely new way to wear time.”

However, a lot of watch purists are not buying into the hype. Critics argue that the pocket watch looks and feels like a cheap novelty toy. The biggest worry among traditionalists is that this colourful gadget will cheapen the hard-earned, high-end reputation of Audemars Piguet.

Global Chaos and Store Closures: Frenzy Erupts on Launch Day

The global launch on Saturday quickly turned into chaos as massive crowds mobbed malls and shopping centres. The frenzy forced Swatch to shut down more than 30 stores worldwide to protect public safety.

In the United States, police had to step in at multiple locations. At the Roosevelt Field Mall on Long Island, social media videos showed a wild scene where officers used pepper spray to calm the surging crowds. In Manhattan, hundreds of shoppers swarmed Swatch locations in Times Square and SoHo, leading to at least one arrest by the New York Police Department.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania even had to delay its entire opening until noon after police dispersed hundreds of people fighting to get a watch.

The madness was not just in America. Swatch had to close down major stores in London, Paris, Toronto, Atlanta, and Dubai. In India, massive lines formed in Bengaluru, with fans pushing and almost falling over each other. This extreme hype forced Swatch India to change its plans.

In an Instagram post, Swatch India announced that they had to move up their sale times because the dangerous crowds made it unsafe for staff and customers. Outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, and Dubai cancelled their opening events entirely due to safety worries, leaving angry shoppers with no new launch dates.

Why luxury watch brands are partnering with affordable streetwear names

This release highlights a massive trend where ultra-luxury fashion houses team up with everyday pop culture names. The main goal is to introduce their names to teenagers and young adults, hoping these young consumers will save up to buy real luxury goods when they get older.

The eight colourful pocket watches take design cues from Audemars Piguet’s famous Royal Oak watch and mix them with Swatch’s cheap, retro POP line from the 1980s. This gives regular people a rare chance to buy an Audemars Piguet-branded item, since the company’s normal entry-level wristwatches cost at least $20,000.

The man who likely set this deal in motion is François-Henry Bennahmias, the former CEO of Audemars Piguet. He has a history of pushing boundaries, having previously launched a controversial partnership between Audemars Piguet and Marvel comic books. Bennahmias has never hidden his love for Swatch’s business model. Back in 2022, he spoke to the Swiss media outlet Luxury Tribune, saying that these fast-fashion matchups are brilliant. He argued that they don’t damage a luxury brand’s image at all but instead teach the next generation to appreciate the history of fine watchmaking.

Even so, top-tier watch collectors remain unconvinced. An industry insider spoke to Forbes anonymously, stating that the partnership came as a total shock and caused serious frustration among Audemars Piguet’s most loyal, big-spending clients.

Audemars Piguet vs Rolex

To understand the outrage, you have to look at Swatch’s past projects. Swatch previously scored massive hits by teaming up with luxury watchmakers Omega and Blancpain. The crucial detail, however, is that both Omega and Blancpain are already owned by the parent company, the Swatch Group, and their standard watches are far more affordable.

Audemars Piguet is a totally different beast. It is a completely independent, family-owned business that sits at the absolute pinnacle of high society. To put it in perspective, Audemars Piguet intentionally limits its factory output to just 50,000 watches a year. Compare that to a giant like Rolex, which produces roughly 1 million luxury watches annually. Buyers usually have to sit on exclusive retail waiting lists for years just for a chance to purchase a standard Audemars Piguet wristwatch.

For Swatch, this deal is an absolute goldmine. It instantly ties their budget-friendly name to the most prestigious craftsmanship in Switzerland. It guaranteed massive front-page news, forced crowds to camp outside stores for hours, and generated millions of views across TikTok and Instagram. On social media, Swatch proudly labelled the project a “disruptive collaboration” that blended pure fun with the elite world of high horology.

Brand dilution risks and the resale market: Is the hype worth the damage?

For Audemars Piguet, taking this step is a massive gamble. By taking design cues from its iconic “Royal Oak” watch and turning it into a mass-market, plastic-adjacent pocket toy, the company risks destroying its aura of extreme scarcity.

Before the launch, Swatch explicitly told customers online that these pocket watches were not a limited edition, and begged people on Instagram not to rush to stores in massive numbers. They even warned that lines longer than 50 people could not be allowed. Yet, watch fans from Singapore to Detroit ignored the warnings and lined up at 4 a.m. anyway, only to be turned away by security.

A major driver of this mass hysteria is the internet resale market. Right after buying the $400 pocket watches on Saturday, lucky shoppers immediately put them up on eBay, asking for thousands of dollars from desperate collectors. This left thousands of empty-handed buyers furious, flooding social media to blast Swatch for not selling the collection online to avoid the dangerous crowds.

The future of luxury marketing: Balancing heritage with Gen Z cultural relevance

This bold move proves just how much the definition of luxury is shifting in 2026. True luxury used to mean keeping the doors locked and keeping items rare. Today, the pressure to stay relevant in pop culture and chase younger buyers is almost impossible for executives to ignore. Only a tiny handful of elite houses, like Hermès or Patek Philippe, have managed to stay cool without cheapening their family legacies.

If Audemars Piguet wins this bet, they won’t see the profits today. The hope is that a teenager who bought a “Royal Pop” pocket watch yesterday will fall in love with horology, climb the corporate ladder, and spend $40,000 on a real Audemars Piguet wristwatch twenty years from now.

But if the goal was just to get people talking and trending on social media, then this project is already a massive win. Still, it comes at a steep price. The brand has put its reputation on the line, risking its status as one of the top three Holy Trinity watchmakers alongside Patek Philippe and Vacheron Constantin. Only time will tell if the viral internet buzz was worth the retail chaos.