Asia’s Top 50 Best Restaurants 2026: The 50 Best list is officially out. Handpicked from the finest, a voting academy with 350 industry leaders across continents selects the creme-de-la-creme. Their final selections then make it to the top 50 best restaurants in Asia. And this time, two Indian restaurants have made it to the list.

And no, it’s not from the luxury hotel giants like the Taj or Oberoi, but these food destinations are the epitome of luxury in India. They have also been named in the Condé Nast Traveller x District Top Restaurant Awards 2025, securing the second and fifth spots among the top 50 on the list.

Mumbai’s ‘Masque’

Masque’s raison d’être is to show off the wealth of India’s produce while capturing an array of flavours from across India. One of India’s finest fine dining experiences, it celebrates the country through a thoughtfully curated 10-course menu, located in the uncanny nooks of Mumbai.

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Envisioned by entrepreneur and self-taught chef Aditi Dugar in 2016, Masque has since earned several prestigious awards. The Mumbai gourmet spot won the One To Watch Award in 2020, and also made the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2021, ranked 15 on this year’s Asia 50 list. Masque also won the title of Best Restaurant in India for five consecutive years.

The seasonal degustation menu comes in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, serving creative dishes such as dosa with koji and burnt ghee with saffron and pear toast, along with options such as prickly pear with nagphani and coconut malai, sunchoke with ghassi curry, and smoked pork with Kashmiri chilli and poha.

Kasauli’s ‘Noor’

Ranking 30th on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List 2026, Kasauli’s ‘Noor’ is nestled neatly in the foothills of the Himalayas. With breathtaking views, it is like eating in a dream. Curated by Chef Prateek Sadhu, the restaurant brings authentic flavours of the Himalayas to the global map.

However, these two restaurants have an uncanny link via Chef Sadhu, who has worked in some of the world’s most respected kitchens, such as Alinea, The French Laundry, and Le Bernardin. He is also the co-founder of the award-winning restaurant Masque in Mumbai, which also found a spot on the Asia 50 list.

Naar’s multi-cuisine menu whisks a gastronomy exploration with a dash of cuisines from Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.