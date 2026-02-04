Ananya Birla net worth: Ananya Birla, the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, recently unveiled her film production studio, Birla Studios. In an attempt to merge art, cultures, and the magic of cinema, the microfinance influencer-cum-singer took a creative entrepreneurial turn. Not the one to lead a modest lifestyle, the millionaire millennial lives life ‘queen size’.

Reportedly worth Rs 145 crore, Ananya Birla is part of one of the billionaire families of India, worth over $13 billion. Her business ventures include a massive stake in Svatantra Microfin, which she launched in 2013, and helps several rural women every year. However, her wealth pool is not limited to fintech alone; she also went platinum with her debut album.

Ananya Birla’s luxury lifestyle

The Oxford graduate’s Mumbai mansion is like no other. What was a casual weekend cheque for the Birla patriarch costs more than a dream. Reportedly worth Rs 425 crore, the Jatia house is just one of her many pincodes on her luxurious real estate portfolio. Spanning across more than 30,000 sq feet, it has 20 bedrooms, Burmese teakwood ceilings, and a sprawling ballroom.

ALSO READ Ananya Birla forays into film production with Birla Studios launch, expands millennial business footprint

With an inbuilt pond, the garden alone can host a big fat Indian wedding, and there will still be space for a bar. The bespoke interiors speak for themselves and are nothing short of royalty. The primary residence of the entertainment entrepreneur, she is also on her way to becoming a beauty mogul like no other. She also reportedly owns a Rs 100 crore plush pad in Mumbai.

Cars raise the bars high

While a Porsche and a Mercedes are like any other garage, Birla stunned the Internet when she gifted her long-time friend, Jahnvi Kapoor, a Rs 5 crore Lamborghini. ET reported that the millionaire expressed a token of gratitude via lilac Lamborghini, quickly making headlines.

Her garage is studded with gems like a Lamborghini Urus, Huracan, Porsche 718 Boxster, Mercedes GLS, Range Rover Vogue, and a BMW 7 Series.

A tune for millionaires

Ananya Birla’s music career began in 2016, a decade ago. It blended genres like pop, EDM, soul, and Hindi fusion. ‘Livin’ the life’, her debut album, gained over 14 million views on YouTube and became one of the first Indian rock tracks to receive such a push. Her key hits include “Hold On,” “Circles,” “Better,” “Blackout,” “Day Goes By,” “Let There Be Love,” “Everybody’s Lost,” and “Hindustani Way”.

She is also among the very few female Indian artists who have performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Having big collaborations with AR Rahman and has earned over Rs 15 crore from royalties, shows, and other streams, apart from her entrepreneurial journey.