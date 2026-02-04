Eldest daughter of the Aditya Birla Group, entrepreneur Ananya Birla launched Birla Studios, a production house dedicated to arts and movie production. The business leader and singer-songwriter brings her diverse set of skills to this initiative. With Birla Studios, the millennial will quietly carve out a space where cinema meets culture, aiming to tell stories that feel both widely relatable and creatively rich.

Instead of chasing formulas, the studio is leaning into narratives that travel across languages, regions, and sensibilities—without losing their artistic soul. Its growing slate spans Hindi, Gujarati, Malayalam and other regional films, while also venturing into English-language projects with an international outlook.

Speaking to Variety, Ananya Birla shared that the studio aims to create films that resonate at home and spark conversations abroad. They aim to reflect the diversity of modern audiences who no longer see borders as barriers to good storytelling.

‘We are all stories’

Birla shared, “At its most powerful, cinema creates an immediate connection while leaving a lasting resonance.” The millennial leader revealed that the primary focus relies heavily on creating a balance between culture and entertainment, ” while exploring genres, amplifying fresh voices and diverse perspectives,” she shared as she started with “We are all stories.”

Through her leadership at Svatantra Microfin, which Birla started at the age of 17, she has also taken the Birla Group to new heights by entering the cosmetics industry with Lovetc and Contraband, while maintaining extensive entrepreneurial involvement in Birla Studios and strategic roles at Hindalco, Grasim, and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail.

Who is Ananya Birla?

Ananya Birla shot to fame as a musician, becoming the first Indian artist to chart multiple English-language multi-platinum singles in India and receiving an MTV Europe Music Awards nomination. Having collaborated with AR Rahman, her debut single ‘Livin’ the Life’ went platinum, and she performed at the Royal Albert Hall.

Born in 1994, the 31-year-old entrepreneur is the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla. Sister to Advaitesha and Aryaman, she studied economics at the University of Oxford in 2014. She founded Svatantra Microfin in 2013, which became India’s largest microfinance player serving rural women.