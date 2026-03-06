Bollywood stars are increasingly shifting their financial focus away from traditional luxury apartments and into the burgeoning land markets of India’s developing regions. This change in strategy shows a growing interest in owning large, undeveloped plots that offer significant potential for appreciation as new infrastructure projects take shape.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan with a family net worth of over Rs 1,578 crore has been particularly active in this market. His property portfolio, worth more than Rs 730 crore, already includes famous homes in Mumbai and several international properties as per MagicBricks. Recently, he has focused on buying land in a city that is seeing a lot of new development and rising property prices.

The details of the Ayodhya investment

Bachchan grew his holdings in Ayodhya by purchasing a 2.67-acre plot for Rs 35 crore from realty firm: House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), the firm revealed in a statement. According to property registration documents and reports from The Economic Times, the purchase was made through his company, AB Corp Ltd. The land is located near a large luxury project called ‘The Sarayu,’ which is being developed by the very same firm.

This is the third time Bachchan has bought property in the city over the last couple of years through HoABL. In January 2024, he not only bought a 10,000-square-foot plot for Rs 14.5 crore in HoABL’s ‘Sol de Alibaug’ project but also land parcels within ‘The Sarayu’ as well; and he followed that with another purchase in 2025. This latest deal for over two acres shows a shift toward owning larger land parcels in an area where local real estate experts expect prices to keep climbing.

Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman of HoABL, said, “Mr Bachchan’s investment reflects a shared belief in land as an inter-generational asset that preserves value over the long term. Faith in Ayodhya is a legacy shared by generations.”

A focus on long-term growth

Bachchan has mentioned that his interest in the city is tied to his personal history in Uttar Pradesh. Moneycontrol reported that these kinds of purchases are often about land banking – where investors buy large amounts of land to hold for a long time. The location is close to the new international airport and the Ram Mandir which further enhances it’s appeal for future investors.

The real estate market in the city has changed quickly, with land prices near the river and main temple area increasing significantly since 2020. By buying large plots of land rather than just small residential spots, Bachchan is following a trend seen among other wealthy individuals. They are looking for ways to grow their wealth by investing in cities that are becoming major centers for tourism and business.