A historic box office battle is unfolding in Bollywood, and for once, the women are leading the charge. Released head-to-head on July 3, two female-led films are vying for audience attention: the high-octane spy thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and the slow-burning underdog Baby Do Die Do, marking Huma Qureshi’s debut as a producer.

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While Alpha showcases a fiery, action-packed avatar of its lead actresses, Baby Do Die Do leans into a quiet, suspenseful mystery. Both films also feature stellar male star power; online reviews are raving about veteran actors Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor making impactful appearances, while Hrithik Roshan and Saqib Saleem steal the show in their respective guest roles.

Alpha box office collection day 5 recovery and occupancy rate

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the ambitious YRF Spy Universe film Alpha amassed a domestic net total of ₹42.10 crore by the end of its first Tuesday, Day 5.

Set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, the film follows a covert military human-enhancement program designed to create super-soldiers. Alia Bhatt plays Sita, a highly trained assassin raised in isolation, who teams up with her estranged fraternal twin sister, Durga, played by Sharvari Wagh, in a power-charged ambush. When things fall apart mid-mission, Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) makes a thrilling entrance at a monastery to rescue the duo.

Things fall apart mid-ambush, and that’s when Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan, shows up at the monastery to help the girls.

According to Sacnilk, Day 5 collection of Rs 4.25 crore registered a recovery with an increase of 10.4% from the previous day’s net collection of Rs 3.85 crore. This registers India’s total gross collection to Rs 50.23 crore and India’s total net collection to Rs 42.10 crore till now. Overseas, the film earned Rs 1.50 crore on Day 5, taking the gross to Rs 19.80 cr. This brought in the worldwide gross collection to Rs 70.03 cr.

The film logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 19.06% on Day 5, with night shows recording the highest occupancy at 29.38%. The top-contributing regions to the film’s occupancy were Jaipur, NCR, Lucknow, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Pune, and Chennai.

Baby Do Die Do at the box office: How the two films compare

Directed by Nachiket Samant, the movie spotlights a woman named Baby KarMarKar played by Huma Qureshi; she disguises herself as a deaf and mute ordinary person but lives a secret double life as India’s first professional female assassin.

As she can’t hear the world around her, her other senses are incredibly sharp; she has a supernatural quirk: whenever she’s on a mission, she uniquely hears the guiding voice of her deceased sister, helping her pull off these wild, calculated hits. Her signature weapon is even a custom, sharp-shooting umbrella.

Baby Do Die Do began quietly, registering a small Day 1 domestic net of Rs 0.40 crore with an initial average theater occupancy rate of 5.15% for its early performances, which then scaled up to 11.69% for afternoon shows in key urban hubs, according to Sacnilk and early theater tracking.

Positive word-of-mouth during the opening weekend led to a consistent increase in daily foot traffic, resulting in net collections of Rs 2.19 crore, with gross collections across a few premium brands totaling Rs 3.30 crore. The movie, which is a slow-burning underdog that mostly depends on its small multiplex audience, continued its steady run through Day 5, bringing its overall domestic net total to Rs 2.58 crore, with gross collections reaching Rs 2.92 crore across 3,492 shows, according to Sacnilk.

Alpha scaled an massive 14,000+ shows globally, winning heavily on raw distribution muscle, a massive budget, and the established equity of a franchise. On the other hand, Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do began with a tiny footprint. However, with Alpha bouncing back on Tuesday after its steep Monday drop and Baby Do Die Do holding steady, the ultimate test will be whether consistent word-of-mouth can help the underdog offset its limited screening count.