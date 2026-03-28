Akshaye Khanna has never played by Bollywood’s rules – and his bank balance suggests he has been right all along. The actor, who turns 51 today on March 28, 2026, has built a quietly formidable financial empire over nearly three decades in the film industry without any major brand endorsement deals to his name, no reality show appearances and no social media presence to speak of.

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its record-breaking theatrical run – with Khanna’s portrayal of Rehman Dakait widely regarded as one of the first film’s standout performances – here is a look at the wealth the reclusive actor has accumulated entirely on his own terms.

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A Rs 167 crore net worth built on selective choices

As per Business Today, Akshaye Khanna’s net worth is estimated at Rs 167 crore – approximately $20 million – a figure that places him comfortably among the wealthiest actors of his generation. What makes it remarkable is how he built it.

Unlike contemporaries who supplement their income with brand endorsements, reality television and commercial appearances, Khanna has accumulated his wealth almost entirely through film fees and royalties and real estate investment.

According to Economic Times, he has charged approximately Rs 2.5 crore in the Adhitya Dhar film.

His role in Dhurandhar is widely expected to have further elevated both his market value and his asking price; The actor recently exited from Drishyam 3 over disagreement over his Rs 21 crore ask for his role in the film, according to an NDTV report.

Real estate: The crown jewel of his portfolio

If there is one area where Akshaye Khanna has been anything but selective, it is real estate. As per multiple property and entertainment reports from MagicBricks and News18, his real estate portfolio spans some of Mumbai’s most coveted addresses and is collectively valued at over Rs 100 crore.

His primary residence is a sea-facing bungalow in Juhu – one of Mumbai’s most prestigious neighbourhoods – estimated at approximately Rs 35 crore. He also owns a spacious residence in the elite Malabar Hill area, valued at approximately Rs 60 crore, making it the single most valuable property in his portfolio.

Rounding out his holdings is a farmhouse in Alibaug – the preferred weekend retreat of Mumbai’s film and finance elite – which adds further heft to an already impressive property portfolio.

Cars and other assets

According to the Times of India, Akshaye’s car collection is understated but premium – in keeping with the man himself.

His garage includes a BMW 7 Series, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a BMW 5 Series and a Toyota Fortuner.

The man behind the empire

Perhaps the most interesting thing about Akshaye Khanna’s wealth is the philosophy behind it. Unlike many of his peers, he has chosen a life of radical simplicity off-screen.

In interviews, he has spoken candidly about his single status, saying: “I am happy alone. No responsibility. Nobody I have to take care of. Nobody have to worry about. I only have to worry about myself. Fantastic life I have got.” It is a worldview that extends to his professional life as well – fewer films, better roles, longer impact. At 51, with Dhurandhar: The Revenge breaking records and a net worth that most actors would envy, it is hard to argue with the results.