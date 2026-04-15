Akshay Kumar net worth: One of the richest actors in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his latest release ‘Bhoot Bangla’. The Priyadarshan directorial is being touted as the unofficial sequel of his 2007 hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. Reportedly made with a budget of more than Rs 100 crore, Akshay Kumar reportedly bagged the highest paycheck, estimated to be Rs 50 crore.

Besides, the ‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood is not only a big name on screen. The 58-year-old has a robust investment portfolio. A stakeholder in startups, production houses and more, his own production ‘Cape of Good Films’ has given several hits like ‘Rustom’, ‘Pad Man’, ‘Mission Mangal’, among others.

According to GQ, Kumar launched a clothing brand, Force IX, in 2023 and also joined actors like John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan to invest in a sports endeavour. His investment in local talent and fostering Indian sports made him a significant contributor in the Khalsa Warriors in 2014 and Bengal Warriors in 2017, which competed in the World Kabaddi League along with Srinagar Ke Veer, a team in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), a tennis-ball T10 cricket league.

Akshay Kumar’s net worth and most expensive assets

Akshay Kumar’s net worth is estimated to be around $250 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. With paychecks that have crossed Rs 60 crore, Kumar ranks among one of the highest-paid actors in the Hindi film industry.

While a large chunk of his income comes from films and endorsements, he doesn’t live with subtle luxuries. Owner of a Rs 18 crore mansion, a car worth Rs 9.5 crore, and a beach-side villa in Goa, Akshay Kumar also spends lavishly on philanthropy and charity.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

A Rolls-Royce is the epitome of luxury cars, and Akshay Kumar parks the swanky wheels of his Rolls-Royce Phantom VII in his packed garage. Reportedly worth Rs 9.5 crore, it is a palace on wheels custom-built for Bollywood’s A-game actor. Some of his other gems in his car collection include a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, along with the entire collection nearing Rs 20 crore.

Real estate empire

Over the years, Akshay Kumar has built a rather widespread influence over Mumbai’s real estate market. With a sea-facing duplex in Bandra overlooking Mumbai’s skyline, it is reportedly worth Rs 80 crore with a terrace garden, home theatre, and a palatial hall.

Last year, the Bhoot Bangla star also sold 8 units in Borivali, which were Rs 4-7 crore each, as per a Times Now report. The actor also owns commercial spaces in Worli and Lower Parel, which is estimated to be more than Rs 100 crore. However, the wings span wide with his real estate dealings in Canada and a beach bungalow in Mauritius.

Disclaimer: This information has not been independently verified by FE Lifestyle. The article is for entertainment and informational purposes only.