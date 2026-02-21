Earlier this month, the Kerala government’s Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), technology wing of the state’s general education department, launched an AI-driven entrance coaching programme for higher secondary and vocational higher secondary students.

This is the first state in India which has introduced a free AI-driven coaching tool for students. KITE’s learning room is active and accessible to students training for various subjects and the second phase will be operational from February 25, adding more subjects. Most importantly, it generates personalised study plans based on the student’s learning pace and exam preparation.

Higher classes students can utilise these provisions by logging on to the government website using IDs provided by their respective schools. Additionally, school principals have been instructed to ensure that digital devices be arranged for students who do not have access to personal computers or mobile phones, so that they can make use of the KITE portal as well.

KITE’s official statement

In their statement announcing this AI-driven coaching centre, KITE said the programme analyses the progress in every test written by the student, and provides questions sets in three levels — beginner, intermediary and excellent — in accordance with the student’s aptitude, along with 20,000 other expert verified questions.

Similar tools are also provided by academia platforms like Embibe and Khan Academy. However, students have to purchase memberships or subscriptions for these platforms, wherein the preparation questionnaires and study materials are provided, attuned to each student’s requirements.

Another significant example for AI-driven study assistants is KrishGuru, developed by innovation company Alan Scott Enterprises. KrishGuru, reportedly being used in approximately 50 schools across India as of now, provides multifaceted assistance to students, with the added benefit of offline capability.

Even when offline, the portal can deliver an interactive learning experience for the user. Most importantly, the platform is aligned with National Education Policy guidelines. It is available in schools in only three states so far, with several additional features still awaiting patents.

In its current version, the KrishGuru portal offers academic functions such as teaching, answering, guiding, enabling experiments, and assessing learning outcomes.

AI-assisted studying

As far as AI-assisted studying is concerned, India has proved to be a fertile space for innovation in this particular space. Google Gemini’s provisions for India’s Joint Entrance Exam preparation has seen approximately 2 million takers within a few months of its launch.

Through Gemini, students can take full-length mock exams for the JEE within Gemini, which will offer questions based on vetted content from Indian education firms PhysicsWallah and Careers360. Once students complete a mock test, the Gemini chatbot will revert with immediate feedback, highlighting areas of strength and where more revision is required.

This move by Google Gemini came soon after the company launched similar study assistant provisions for the SAT exams as well. In time, Google will also roll out additional features allowing students to generate quizzes by adding study notes in the app.

According to a statement by Google, Indian students are using Gemini to study subjects ranging from advanced physics to broader STEM topics, as well as using NotebookLM for turning study materials into quizzes, flash cards, and audio or video summaries.

Reputed Indian online learning platform Infinity Learn, in October last year introduced a voice-first model named AINA, to better emulate the role of a mentor for the students.

With millions of paid and non-paid users already to their name, the voice-first learning assistant has shown 96.7% response accuracy, resolving over 2 lakh student queries per month, with an average response time of only five seconds.

AINA is meant to further democratise academia and the learning process for youth across the country, providing not only answers to queries, but encouragement and motivation as well, much like a real teacher would.

And last but not least, the Gemini gamut alone has a host of AI tools that are designed specifically to aid in academics, research and exam preparation.

Gemini’s Guided Learning helps students explore deeper layers of understanding through open-ended questions that encourage curiosity and discussion.

Gemini’s smart prep tools allows students to instantly generate flashcards, custom study guides, and interactive quizzes; students can use NotebookLM to transform lengthy complex notes into audio files, and AI generated video summaries for those who study better with aural and visual material rather than text.

Gemini Live can and is being used by students to find quick solutions to complex math problems among others — one only needs to point the Google lens at the problem, and Gemini will respond with the answer, how it got there and detailed spoken guidance on how to solve it, among others.