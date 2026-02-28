Boy dinner trend: For the longest time on social media, ‘girl dinner‘ has been the most trending meal. From viral music numbers to ragebaiting feminists, such trends have triggered a debate on nutrition, gender norms, and masculinity. But a new TikTok trend, ‘boy dinner’, is the new viral trend influencing Gen-Z.

A typical ‘girl dinner’ would be loaded with carbohydrates, less fibre, and little to no protein. Netizens usually associate it with a comfort meal, such as a creamy pasta or instant noodles, preferred after a stressful situation or when away from their heterosexual male partners.

What is ‘boy dinner’ trend?

Originating from a viral TikTok trend, a ‘boy dinner’ enforces a stereotype of the male gender towards food. Yes, your meals might have a gender now.

Typically, a ‘boy dinner’ would refer to a no-fuss meal. Think, a giant slab of chicken teak, nugget right out of the freezer, a massive bowl of cereal, or just an ice-cold leftover pizza, neatly brought together with a pint of beer.

It all started as a male counterpart of ‘girl dinner’, which ranged from instant noodles to cute snack plates like cheese, crackers, and grapes. It poked fun at the ‘low maintenance’ image of eating habits, normatively displayed by men. The trend gained over 2.67 billion TikTok views.

A typical ‘boy dinner’ can also include non-food items, which takes out the fuss of making a meal. It didn’t stop with viral memes and fun videos; influencers reinforced this trend. While loading up on protein, called out to fitness enthusiasts (aka gymrats), the fast-preparation aspect of a ‘boy dinner’ attracted single men who didn’t want to invest too much time in preparing meals.

Girl dinner vs boy dinner

Back in 2023, nutritionist Kathrine Kofoed explained on TikTok that a ‘girl dinner’ may include a variety of nutrients, like proteins, fats and carbs. It became a fun way to romanticise meals to a generation that has been judged for eating too much or eating too little, for the longest time. It became a fun way to include a balanced nutrient scale in your meal, while giving it a positive emotional association.

Boy dinner, on the other hand, relies heavily on convenience, including eating from cans or processed meat. While it may be fast and quick, certain experts might object to the nutrient balance.