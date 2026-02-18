Hardik Pandya tattoos: Ace cricketer and a lover of luxuries, Hardik Pandya was last seen playing fiercely for the Indian team at the T20 ICC World Cup 2026. Helping India reach victory on February 15, he stunned the Internet on February 14 with a tattoo of his rumoured partner, Mahieka’s initial, ‘M’.

Known to have been together since the late months of 2025, the duo celebrated Valentine’s Day 2026 with the ultimate declaration of love. Pandya, who wanted to gift her a tattoo, got inked with two leopards and a stylised ‘M’. A session that started as early as 2 AM and cost well over Rs 5 lakh, Pandya gave one of the most intimate gifts to his partner.

Hardik and Mahieka’s love for big cats – and each other

The tattoo was designed by Sunny Bhanushali, Devendra Palav, Siddhesh Gawde, and Tushar Maran. It, however, went through several iterations before capturing the true essence of Pandya and Mahieka’s relationship.

The final piece features two leopards. However, that’s not the first thing you see; it’s the M, which blends in with a leopard formed with fine lines and shadows. With a flowy aesthetic, it merges into the leopard’s curves, subtly forming M. The first leopard, however, is bold, realistic, and powerful. Symbolising strength, drive, and ambition, it captures the dynamic nature of the Pandya and Mahieka.

Interestingly, the two leopards are male and female, and as they merge into one, the realistic one represents Pandya. In contrast, the flowy one depicts Mahieka, a confluence of speed and space on Pandya’s neck. The position was tactfully chosen, subtly hidden but powerful when revealed. The netizens were quick to spot it from a social media story Pandya had posted, hours before the India-Pak match, showing off his blonde hair.

Hardik Pandya’s latest tattoo. (Image: Instagram)

The idea behind the leopards came from Hardik Pandya’s home and the couple’s love for big cats. Throughout their home, they have artefacts of different cats, and are fascinated by leopards. The design was the perfect ode to their relationship.

Bhanushali, the celebrity artist behind the tattoo, shared that Pandya’s tattoo took over 3 hours to make. In a statement he shared, “Hardik came with the idea of an initial, but conversations revealed something much deeper. They described themselves as partners who amplify each other’s strength. The leopard became the perfect metaphor, powerful alone, unstoppable together.”