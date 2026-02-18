Archana Puran Singh’s Mumbai home: Archana Puran Singh, famously known for appearing as a permanent guest on the Great Indian Kapil Show, recently gave the Internet a glimpse inside her Mumbai villa. Located in Madh Island, the Spanish-style villa was a brainchild of her husband and actor Parmeet Sethi. In an interaction with Asian Paints, she revealed how it was an ode to her home in Dehradun, where she grew up.

With sprawling exteriors and an annexe with a private gym, Archana Puran Singh lives life in style. A lover of hearty laughter, Sethi echoed the cheery joy in their home with a Spanish villa, filled with natural light, and surrounded by greenery. The home, with exquisite exteriors, opens to a huge lawn and is within walking distance of the beach.

“This home has been lucky for us,” shared Singh as she recalled the space being a creative haven for her family, including their musician son. A seemingly modern home, this Anglo-Spanish touch adds a homely vibe to the space. With vintage Arabic lamps and antique-style fans, their Mumbai home is filled with plants in every nook. Adding a sense of warmth and liveliness to the space, it gives the home its special character.

Personal vanity, private bar, and antique art

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s home opens to a 10-foot wooden door. Opening to a welcoming living room, it has low sofas, plants, and antique lamps that dominate the vibe of the space. With a floor-to-ceiling panelled window, it welcomes a breeze of fresh air to the space. The beige couches overlook the dining area and a bar counter, made in an exceptionally Spanish style. The wood-panelled space is at a raised counter and often serves as a stage, of sorts.

“This living room has hosted hundreds of people. My children have had musical nights here,” the Kapil Sharma show judge revealed, pointing towards the raised bar area.

A place for entertaining, the space is a crucial place for the family. “We eat, laugh, and sit here together,” shared Singh.

Stepping inside their bedroom, Archana Puran Singh revealed that it was the place where the family is usually found. Sharing several key moments here together, it has a canopy bed, panelled walls, and a mirror cupboard. However, the highlight of the room is Singh’s vanity dressing table. “It is everything I wanted forever,” shared Singh. With a mirror nothing short of a movie set, she shared that the corner is one of the reasons that help her feel confident. Stocked with her beauty supplies, the corner is extremely special for the laughter queen.

Aaryamann, their son, built a guitar rack for himself from scratch, which is neatly packed in the corner of his room on the first floor of the villa. Ayushmann, their second son, who was at home during the interaction, also walked through his room. With a skylight, it was one of the most well-lit corners of the villa. A cosy nook for the creatives in the house, it is a space for ideation with a hollowed-out wall for the couch, as the plants liven up the sunny corner.

Pergola, stone-paved exteriors, and private lawn

Stepping outside, the backyard of the house has a lavish stone-paved path. Made with Malad stone, it had a pergola ceiling with a swing. A place where Archana and Parmeet often enjoy their tea, it is a homey spot to unwind from the day. It also has a couple of ottomans, making it the perfect evening hangout spot for guests.

The villa, overall, is designed with rustic elements like a brick wall in Ayushmann’s room and stone-textured flooring. The textured elements are complemented by rugs and upholstery in a similar aesthetic and colour. The contrast between soft, harsh, love and chaos is an echo in Archana Puran Singh’s Mumbai villa.