They say opposites attract, and in the case of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, that attraction has manifested into one of Mumbai’s most breathtaking residential spaces. While one is a seasoned superstar who has spent decades in the limelight, the other is a poised lifestyle influencer with a deep-rooted love for art and family tradition. Their home, a sprawling 10,000-square-foot duplex in a Worli high-rise, isn’t just a display of wealth; it’s a living, breathing record of their journey together.

Finding ‘home’ in unexpected places

Before moving to the upscale neighbourhood of Worli, Shahid Kapoor lived the life of one of Bollywood’s most eligible bachelors in a sleek, three-bedroom apartment in Juhu. It was his ultimate ‘bachelor pad,’ but as his life shifted from solo stardom to family man, the space began to feel small.

The search for a new home wasn’t easy. In an earlier interaction with Architectural Digest, Mira recalled that when they first walked into the Worli property, it checked none of their initial boxes. It was larger than they had planned, in a different location, and well over their original budget. Yet, the moment she stepped through the door, the intuition that every homeowner dreams of kicked in. “I knew it was home,” she shared. It wasn’t about the square footage; it was about the potential for a life lived together.

Image Source: YouTube/ Architectural Digest

A duplex designed for life, work, and play

At 10,000 square feet, the house is massive, but the couple has worked hard to ensure it doesn’t feel cold or hollow. The duplex is cleverly split to balance their public and private lives.

The upper floor is dedicated to the ‘heart’ of the house. It features a glam room for their high-profile shoots and a specially designed guest room for Mira’s parents, who visit frequently. “We wanted them to feel completely at home,” Mira told Architectural Digest.

For Shahid, the home is a creative playground. It has a high-tech home theatre, a lounge area, and his personal DJ table. Staying fit is a priority for the couple, so they built an open-air gym that opens onto a large deck, a rare spot for fresh air in the middle of busy Mumbai.

The great lighting debate

If you want to know what a marriage is really like, look at the light switches. Mira revealed a charmingly relatable ‘clash’ between the two: Shahid is obsessed with mood. He prefers dim, moody, atmospheric lighting that makes the space feel like a cinema set. Mira, on the other hand, wants everything bright, clear, and functional.

The compromise? A sophisticated lighting system that allows both. Surprisingly, nearly half of their interior budget was spent on the ceilings. While it might seem like an odd place to invest, Mira insists it made the biggest difference in creating the ‘vibe’ of the home.

Image Source: YouTube/Architectural Digest

Earthy elegance and global treasures

The aesthetic of the house is what Mira describes as a blend of natural light and earthy tones. She drew inspiration from her childhood in a Chattarpur farmhouse, wanting to bring that sense of openness and green living to a Mumbai skyscraper. To bring this vision to life, they collaborated with designer Annkur Khosla, who helped them build the home around a stunning, geometric black staircase.

The furniture and decor are a curated map of their travels. Every table setting and corner piece has a story, from Wedgwood classics to unique finds from design stores in Copenhagen, Spain, Italy, and England.

Art with a soul

Mira is an avid art collector, but for her, art is emotional rather than just decorative. The entrance lobby features a Radhakrishnan sculpture, the very first piece of art she bought with her own money. The dining room holds a commissioned work by Subodh Kerkar, while other walls feature colour-changing pieces by Yuvaan Bothysathuvar.

Shahid and Mira’s home stands as a testament to the fact that a ‘premium’ life isn’t just about the views or the luxury, it’s about creating a space where two different people can merge their tastes to create something entirely new.