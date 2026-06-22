Private jets used to just mean money. In 2026, they mean branding. The world’s biggest stars aren’t simply buying speed and privacy anymore, rather they’re commissioning flying extensions of their public image, right down to the upholstery.

From a converted cargo plane to a stateroom split into four zones, here are some of the most jaw-dropping celebrity aircraft currently in the skies:

Roman Abramovich — Boeing 787 Dreamliner, around $300 million

Image: AP Photo

Topping the list by a wide margin is Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s customised Boeing 787 Dreamliner, reportedly converted from a 248-seat commercial layout into a far smaller, ultra-luxury configuration.

According to Forbes Russia, the base aircraft was acquired for around $300 million, making it the most expensive privately owned aircraft currently in service. Putting it well ahead of even the most extravagant entertainer-owned jets on this list.

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Drake — Air Drake, around $200 million

Image: Instagram

Drake’s ‘Air Drake,’ a converted Boeing 767-200ER originally gifted by Cargojet, has climbed up this ranking following a major 2025 renovation. As per Hypebeast, the base aircraft itself is valued at around $185 million, but a fresh overhaul — adding a master bedroom, multiple guest suites, a purple-lit cinema and a dedicated gaming lounge — brought another $80 to $100 million in upgrades, pushing the aircraft’s total value to roughly $200 million.

The plane began life as a cargo freighter before its transformation into what’s been described as a flying mansion, complete with custom-built lounges designed for hosting a large entourage on long-haul tours.

Kim Kardashian — Kim Air, around $150 million

Image: Instagram

Kim Kardashian’s Gulfstream G650ER, nicknamed ‘Kim Air,’ is valued at roughly $150 million once customisation costs are factored in according to Simple Flying. The base aircraft reportedly cost around $95 million, with an additional $55 million interior overhaul pushing the total to around $150 million.

Designers Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez are credited with the interior, which reports describe as featuring cashmere detailing, leather seating, an enhanced air filtration system, and an all-cream colour palette mirroring Kardashian’s broader minimalist aesthetic. The jet has also drawn criticism from environmental commentators over the emissions footprint of frequent short-haul private flights.

Mukesh Ambani — Boeing 737 MAX 9 BBJ, roughly $150 million

Image: AP Photo

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s Boeing 737 MAX 9, converted into a Boeing Business Jet, is reportedly valued at over 1,000 crore rupees — roughly $150 million — once cabin customisation and avionics upgrades are included, on top of a base aircraft price of around $118 to $120 million as per the Times of India.

Customised in Switzerland, the aircraft has been described by Indian media as a “seven-star hotel in the sky,” with multi-zone interiors said to include a bedroom suite, meeting rooms and a dining area. It is reportedly the most expensive private jet currently owned by an Indian businessman, part of a wider Ambani fleet that includes a Boeing Business Jet 2, an Airbus A319 and several Bombardier and Dassault Falcon aircraft.

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Donald Trump — Trump Force One, over $100 million

Image: Instagram

Donald Trump’s “Trump Force One” remains one of the most recognisable private aircraft in the world, built on a full Boeing 757 airframe rather than a standard business jet.

According to Robb Report, the plane is valued at over $100 million once customisations are included. It is reportedly fitted with gold-plated fixtures, leather seating, crystal accents, and a dedicated media and communications suite.

Jeff Bezos — Gulfstream G700, around $80 million

Image: Reuters, Bloomberg

Jeff Bezos has favoured understated scale over visible opulence. As per Fox Business, his Gulfstream G700 — currently Gulfstream’s flagship model — is valued at approximately $80 million and measures 111 feet in length, with a 56-foot cabin split across five distinct living zones: a forward lounge, dining area, main cabin, stateroom, and aft suite.

Powered by Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines, it offers a range of 7,500 nautical miles, enough to connect the US with Asia or Europe nonstop. Bezos also reportedly owns two Gulfstream G650ERs and a Bell 429 helicopter.

Oprah Winfrey — Gulfstream G700, around $75 to $80 million

Image: Reuters

Oprah Winfrey took delivery of a Gulfstream G700 in February 2025, becoming one of the first private owners of Gulfstream’s flagship model, with a base list price of around $75 to $80 million according to Stacker. The aircraft carries her signature tail number, N540W, said to nod to her birth year and surname, a registration she has used across multiple jets over the years.

The G700’s cabin can be configured into up to five distinct zones, and is built around Gulfstream’s Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines, offering a top speed of Mach 0.935 and a range of 7,500 nautical miles. Oprah’s earlier Gulfstream G650ER, also registered N540W before the switch, was known for a heavily customised four-zone interior, including a private stateroom, conference area and gourmet galley, with reported upgrades worth around 10 million on top of its base cost.

Kylie Jenner — Bombardier Global 7500, around $72 million

Image: Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s Bombardier Global 7500, valued at around $72 million, has become something of a recurring talking point online thanks to its pink-accented cabin and customised mood lighting, details that reports link directly to her cosmetics empire.

For Jenner, the aircraft functions less like a private convenience and more like a mobile extension of her brand identity, reinforcing the same visual world she’s built across her business ventures.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé — Bombardier Global 7500, upgraded from a $40 million dollar gift

Image: Instagram

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s aviation story has its own sentimental footnote. The rapper’s earlier aircraft, a Bombardier Challenger 850, was reportedly a Father’s Day gift from Beyoncé in 2012, valued at around $40 million at the time as per Esquire India.

The couple has since moved up to a Bombardier Global 7500, registered N44440, putting them in the same aircraft category as some of the world’s most active ultra-long-range business jet owners.