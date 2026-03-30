Jeff Bezos is worth over $200 billion, founded one of the most powerful companies on earth and is routinely described as one of the most productive humans alive.

So it might come as a surprise that his mornings look nothing like what you would expect. No alarm goes off at an ungodly hour. No trainer is waiting at 5 AM.

Instead, Bezos wakes up naturally early, eats breakfast with his children and spends the first few hours of his day doing what he calls “puttering” – a word that, coming from the founder of Amazon, says everything about his philosophy on how mornings should be spent.

Here is exactly what his routine looks like – and why he believes this unhurried approach makes him better at everything that follows.

Wake-up and “puttering”

According to Bezos himself – speaking at the 2018 Economic Club of Washington – his approach to the first half of the day is relaxed. In comparison to other CEOs of the billionaire cohort who believe in waking up early and getting a head start on work, the Amazon co-founder’s morning routine is a true anomaly.

“I like to putter in the morning,” he explained. “I get up early. I go to bed early, I get up early. I like to putter in the morning, so I like to read the newspaper, I like to have coffee, I like to have breakfast with my kids before they go to school, so I have my kind of puttering time is very important to me.”

As per his Economic Club address, the puttering period includes no work calls, no emails and no meetings until he’s in office. His fiancée Lauren Sánchez has separately confirmed (in a 2024 People interview) that Bezos maintains a strict no-screen policy during this period.

“The kids haven’t woken up yet. And we don’t get on our phones. That’s one of the rules.” She said, calling mornings their favourite part.

The no-phone rule

As per the Lex Fridman Podcast, Bezos revealed that he kicks off every day by dragging his feet and scrolling on his phone – a moment of honesty that visibly surprised Fridman, who had just moments before, described Bezos as “one of the most productive humans in the world.”

Bezos’s response was characteristically self-aware: “I’m not as productive as you might think I am.” Despite this admission, his broader morning philosophy is built around protecting the early hours from the demands of the outside world – a habit that, as per Lauren Sánchez’s own public statements, he maintains with genuine consistency.

Breakfast – and the pancakes

Bezos takes considerable pride in making breakfast himself at times and has cooked up classics as reported by CNBC. By his own admission via an Instagram post, He once prepared blueberry-chocolate chip pancakes made from scratch for husband and wife duo Seattle Seahawks player Russell Wilson and singer/songwriter Ciara.

On other mornings, breakfast can be considerably more adventurous. In a widely reported 2014 business breakfast anecdote, he famously ordered Mediterranean octopus with poached eggs, green garlic yogurt and crispy bacon – a detail that suggests the billionaire is fond of savoury, protein-rich meals as well.

The gym

After breakfast, Bezos heads to the gym for a session combining cardio and weightlifting. According to his interview on the Lex Fridman podcast, he trains with Wes Okerson – the same trainer who has worked with Tom Cruise and Gerard Butler – focusing on strength training, resistance exercises and low-impact cardio.

“Most days, going to the gym is not that hard for me, but some days it’s really hard and I do it anyway,” he admitted. It’s a refreshing reminder that even one of the world’s most powerful CEOs isn’t immune to the occasional urge to skip a workout.

When work begins

According to his 2018 Economic Club address, Bezos continues to putter until around 10 AM, when he heads to Amazon HQ. His most productive window is a focused two-hour block between 10 AM and noon – a period during which he tackles the day’s priority meetings and paperwork.

“By 5:00 PM, I’m like, ‘I can’t think about this today, let’s try that again tomorrow at 10:00 AM,'” he has revealed.

The sleep philosophy

Underpinning all of it is a commitment to eight hours of sleep – something Bezos has spoken about consistently as the non-negotiable foundation for high-quality decision-making throughout the day.

As per multiple interviews, he has made it clear that he views sleep deprivation as a false economy – a short-term gain that costs far more in the quality of the decisions that follow. Bezos’ morning routine is best described as one that prioritises peace of mind over the daily grind.

No hurried calls, early morning meetings, work planning or mail checking. Just puttering about and a very deliberate slow start that Bezos credits with preparing him for the hours that actually matter.