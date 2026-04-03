Travel trends 2026: Souvenirs were once the ultimate proof of having been on vacation. Today, they’re largely replaced by Instagram stories, Facebook check-ins, and X updates. While Gen Z increasingly prioritises immersive experiences over traditional bucket lists, many Indian travellers are quietly embracing a different kind of discovery in new destinations: the humble local grocery store.

Citing a Hilton research, a report by Travel and Tour World suggested that 77% of Indian travellers already enjoy “grocery store tourism”, wandering the aisles to discover authentic local foods, everyday products, and a slice of daily life in the destination. What’s more, 35% say they plan to visit a local supermarket on their next trip. In 2026, the food aisles of ordinary supermarkets have unexpectedly become one of the most charming and insightful tourist attractions in unfamiliar cities.

What is ‘grocery store tourism’?

Grocery Store Tourism is a travel trend that is gradually gaining popularity across the world. From food aisles to convenience stores, tourists are now seeking the truly local experience. Not just to run errands or a last-minute shop, people are actively seeking to visit local grocery stores.

This goes beyond the midnight urge to explore the streets or grab a quick snack during your tourist visits. Not just to buy, tourists are visiting these stores to experience the local culture, food supplies, and even the daily life of residents, and grocery store shelves have become that medium for many.

Why are Indian travellers approaching new experiences through food?

Food, for the longest time, has been a lens to culture, society, and economy. But Indians, today, are treating these visits to the grocery store like a secret museum of daily life. From reading labels to analysing the price point, a grocery store can be a window into the local consumption habits.

Moreover, it proves to be a means of cultural discovery, for example, South Korea‘s ramen station, Japanese miso sections, or French cheese counters. Grocery stores also become a means of comparing groceries and have turned into a tourist spot, much like popular monuments or historically significant sites.

At the same time, it allows backpackers and other adventure-seekers to have budget meals as they get to explore the local cuisine of a region. A shift away from gourmet meals and tasting menus, grocery store tourism is set to boost the demand for local vendors through ‘shelf discovery.’

These mini food tours also become shareable bits on social media, where some influencers also post ‘supermarket hauls’, often loved by international audiences. This attractive option of experiencing local life on a budget acts like a ‘side-quest’ for Gen Z travellers, while serving as keepsakes as they return home with exotic snacks, memories, and a conventional fridge magnet.