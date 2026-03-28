Holding an Indian passport does not always have to involve navigating endless visa queues and embassy appointments. A growing number of countries welcome Indian travellers without requiring a visa.

Travelling to these countries means you do not have to deal with rejection anxieties or stressful paperwork. All you need is a valid passport and a confirmed ticket. Here are six of the best visa-free destinations for Indian passport holders in 2026.

Thailand

Thailand is one of the top destinations for visa-free travel. (Image: Canva)

As per Outlook Traveller, Thailand remains one of the most consistently popular visa-free destinations for Indian travellers – and the numbers back it up. Indian passport holders can enter visa-free for up to 60 days, extendable by a further 30, giving travellers a generous window to explore at their own pace. Bangkok’s street food, temples, and nightlife need little introduction.

But Thailand’s real depth reveals itself further afield: Phuket and Krabi for beaches, and Chiang Mai’s cooler, culturally rich north for those willing to venture beyond the obvious. At a price point that works for every budget, it remains the safest bet on this list for first-time international travellers.

Malaysia

Travellers have till December 31, 2026 to make the most of Malaysia’s visa-free policy. (Image: Canva)

30 days, no visa – but there is one condition to visit Malaysia. According to official Malaysian government policy, Indian citizens must complete the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) at least three days before arrival.

The policy is in place until December 31, 2026. Paperwork aside, the country more than delivers to tourists. Kuala Lumpur’s food scene alone could justify the trip. As per travel industry reports, Langkawi’s duty-free beaches, Penang’s UNESCO-listed heritage streets, and Borneo’s ancient rainforests make Malaysia one of the most diverse and underrated destinations in Southeast Asia for Indian passport holders.

Maldives

Maldives is the go-to travel destination for honeymooners and luxury travellers still but offers budget friendly options as well. (Image: Canva)

Few destinations are as straightforward to access as the Maldives – Indians receive a free visa on arrival for stays of 30 to 90 days, making it one of the easiest international beach destinations to visit.

Outlook Traveller reports that the Maldives remains the go-to for honeymooners and luxury travellers, with overwater villas and turquoise lagoons that are genuinely hard to match anywhere in the world. What has changed in recent years, however, is accessibility.

Guesthouses on local islands have brought the Maldives within reach for budget-conscious travellers too; the same extraordinary natural setting, at a fraction of the resort price.

ALSO READ From Costa Rica to Norway: The best countries for women travelling solo in 2026

Mauritius

Mauritius feels like a second home to Indian travellers due to it’s rich Indian cultural heritage. (Image: Canva)

Indian nationals can enter Mauritius visa-free for 60 to 90 days – one of the most generous entry policies available to Indian passport holders anywhere in the world. Most visitors come for the powdery white beaches and turquoise lagoons, and those alone are worth the trip.

But the island’s interior makes a strong case for staying longer: waterfalls, tea plantations, and a national park home to rare wildlife are all waiting beyond the shoreline. Its strong Indian cultural heritage, evident in both the food and the festivals, tends to make Indian visitors feel at home almost immediately.

Seychelles

Seychelles offers Indians up to 90 days of visa-free travel – the longest of any permitted stays on offer. (Image: Canva)

According to the Seychelles Tourism Board, Indian citizens are welcomed visa-free for up to 90 days – among the longest permitted stays of any visa-free destination available to Indian passport holders. The archipelago of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean is consistently rated among the most beautiful places on earth.

Granite boulders, powder-white beaches, and some of the clearest water in the world are the headline acts. As per travel industry sources, Seychelles also offers exceptional snorkelling, a UNESCO World Heritage nature reserve on Aldabra atoll, and a pace of life that is entirely, deliberately unhurried – making it one of the most underrated luxury destinations accessible to Indians without any visa paperwork.

Nepal

For Indian tourists, Nepal has no restriction on length of stay. (Image: Canva)

Nepal is in a category of its own. According to the Government of Nepal, Indian citizens can enter without a passport or visa – a government-issued ID is sufficient, with no restriction on length of stay. No other destination on this list comes close to that level of accessibility.

As per the Nepal Tourism Board, the country offers some of the world’s greatest trekking routes, including the Everest Base Camp and Annapurna Circuit, alongside the ancient temples of Kathmandu’s Durbar Square and the birthplace of Buddha in Lumbini. For adventure seekers, spiritual travellers, and anyone looking for dramatic natural landscapes just a short flight or drive from home, Nepal is impossible to overlook.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is quickly gaining popularity as one of the easiest and most welcoming visa-free destinations for Indians. (Image: Canva)

Sri Lanka has become one of the easiest and most welcoming destinations for Indian travellers. As of late 2024 and continuing into 2026, Indian passport holders enjoy visa-free entry (or a free Electronic Travel Authorization that is effectively granted on arrival with minimal hassle) according to the Sri Lanka Department of Immigration and Emigration.

The island offers incredible variety within a short flight: pristine beaches in the south, ancient temples and tea plantations in the hill country, wildlife safaris in national parks, and the cultural centres of Kandy and Anuradhapura.