CEOs, billionaires, and high-net-worth individuals often share their unique daily habits and workouts as sources of wisdom and inspiration for work-life balance. Bupa Group CEO Inaki Enero, who took the role in 2021, oversees international expansion, insurance, and transformation for the healthcare giant serving over 60 million customers worldwide. Away from high-stakes boardroom decisions, his morning routine stays grounded: sipping coffee and reading the newspaper before heading to work. Enero revealed the details in a recent interview with Fortune.

Bupa CEO Inaki Enero’s Disciplined Routine at Age 62

The Europe-based, Spanish-born CEO shows no signs of slowing down at 62. Fortune reports Enero starts his day at 6:30 AM with black coffee and six digital newspapers, three in English, three in Spanish, before heading to his billion-dollar boardroom.

Tulane University’s Dr. Lu Qi, who led a 2025 study for the European Society of Cardiology, notes: “Research so far suggests that drinking coffee doesn’t raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, and it seems to lower the risk of some chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes.”

The research also highlights timing’s role in dietary patterns’ health impacts. Qi added: “Our findings indicate that it’s not just whether you drink coffee or how much you drink, but the time of day when you drink coffee that’s important.”

Enero sticks to this routine nearly every workday. After coffee and papers, he commutes to Bupa’s London office via the Tube, Britain’s public rail system, not a private car.

His calls run from 8 AM to 6 PM, but once off the clock, he pauses for reflection: “I spend some time with myself, a little bit of reflecting on the day, maybe answering a few emails,” per Fortune.

Enero’s Post-Work Ritual and Fitness Discipline

After wrapping up his workday, Enero heads out on foot, no chauffeur-driven car in sight. Rather than rushing for the Tube home, he walks 50 minutes to his residence. What began as a detox stroll has evolved into a sustainable, near-daily habit, per Fortune.

He also fits in gym sessions with his son, who often serves as his personal trainer. “I go to the gym six times a week. I do four days of weights and two days on the treadmill,” he told Fortune.

Enero credits this routine for his steady work mindset amid high-stakes global responsibilities. “An amalgamation of staying grounded, doing some exercise, and having as stable a life as possible,” he said, adding that it provides clarity during pressure.

Disclaimer: The information has not been independently verified by Financial Express Lifestyle Desk. The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. You should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it.