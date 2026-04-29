The Ambanis, the richest family in Asia, as per Forbes, recently hosted Rihanna, the billionaire beauty mogul, in India. Flying in to announce the official launch of her brand, Fenty Beauty, RiRi (as her fans call her) shared heartfelt moments at the Ambani residence. Showing her around Vantara, the world’s largest animal rescue, Anant Ambani flaunted a diamond-studded ‘falcon’ on his wrist.

Spotted wearing the Richard Mille RM 57-02 Black Baguette Falcon, it is reportedly priced at $4.2 million, as per Celeb Watch Spotter. Converting to nearly Rs 40 crore, as per current rates, this timepiece is nothing short of couture, but a spec in Anant Ambani’s vast Rs 200 crore watch collection.

This comes after he was spotted wearing a Rs 10 crore Jacob & Co watch, which had over 300 diamonds and 600 moving components. Tied together seamlessly to embody the Hindu deity Lord Shiva, it not only had the symbol ‘Om’ but a music box that played a Godfather theme song.

Anant Ambani’s Richard Mille watch

The Richard Mille RM 57-02 Tourbillon Falcon is a highly detailed, limited-edition watch crafted in white gold and set with sapphires. At its centre sits a hand-carved and hand-finished falcon, captured mid-attack, adding a strong visual identity to the piece.

The watch is set with pavé diamonds and dark baguette-cut sapphires that appear almost black in natural light. In total, it features 532 stones, including VVS diamonds weighing around 9.34 carats.

Beyond its decorative elements, the watch is built as a serious high-performance timepiece. Its skeletonised tourbillon movement is visible through the falcon’s structure, combining intricate mechanics with artistic design. The falcon motif also aligns with Anant Ambani’s known interest in wildlife and conservation through Vantara, making the piece both personal and symbolic.

A closer look at the RM 57-02 Tourbillon Falcon

Anant Ambani’s Richard Mille collection

Anant Ambani’s Falcon Richard Mille is just a piece from the collection. Studded with sapphires, titanium, and ceramic, these picks are some of the rarest in the entire world. Part of haute horology reserved for billionaires, Anant Ambani’s collection from the luxury Swiss watchmaker has pieces worth more than Rs 12 crore alone.

The RM 56-01 Green Sapphire, which comes with a $22 million price tag, was spotted on Anant Ambani’s wrist during one of his outings with Radhika Merchant. With just five of its kind in the entire world, the RM 56-01 calibre is made from sapphire, crystal, and titanium.

The first from the Tourbillon series, the RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharrell Williams, is reportedly worth Rs 12.5 crore, and only 30 pieces exist worldwide. This rare Richard Mille timepiece is more than a jewel, but a statement. Resembling the universe, the dial features sapphire to recreate the cosmic look. With a titanium alloy, the Swiss luxury watch was spotted on Ambani’s wrist during a visit to the Krishna Kali temple.

Anant Ambani’s picks from his Richard Mille watch collection.

The Samurai Tourbillon is not far behind. Limited to 75 pieces worldwide, it is an ode to rich Japanese culture. With components of the dial made with yellow gold, this timepiece is followed by an RM 52-04 Skull Blue Sapphire in Anant Ambani’s watch collection. With a pre-loved piece retailing for more than Rs 15 crore on Chrono24, this limited edition watch is a true haute horlogerie. Made with titanium, a skull motif sits in the middle with a ruby that shines red between the jaw of the skull.

Rihanna with the Ambanis

Hosting ‘Fenty Beauty ki Haveli’, an exclusive pop-up shop in Mumbai, Rihanna returned to India to mark the launch of her brand. Corroborated by Isha Ambani, headlining Reliance Retail and facilitated by Tira, the brand will also be available in the Sephora store. Rihanna was last spotted in India at the historic pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. Set to have performed for nearly Rs 70 crore, it was one of the few associations with music these days.

The beauty mogul joined the family at their billion-dollar residence, Antilla, in Mumbai and enjoyed cultural celebrations. However, she found herself in the middle of an alleged controversy over her luxury handbag, said to have been made with ‘calfskin’.

With a gush of influencers excited about their interaction with Rihanna, from beauty creator Ankush Bahuguna to Nejm, who grooved to some Bharatnatyam moves at the event. She won the hearts of several fans online, while others complained about logistics at the ever-so-crowded pop-up shop.