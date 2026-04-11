Billionaire mindset: A village boy who once earned Rs 179 a month transformed the face of India’s diamond market. Today, a billionaire, he is famously known for gifting his employees cars and flats on Diwali. Speaking to Himeesh Madan on his video podcast, Savjibhai Dholakia revealed his five sutras of success he swears by.

Sharing the power of affirmations and manifestations, Dholakia believes very strongly in a spiritual approach to life. From hosting PM Modi, who he calls fondly as Narendra Bhai, at his son’s wedding to becoming a prototype of a Gujarati billionaire, he also emphasised the importance of visualising one’s success.

Savjibhai Dholakia’s 5 mantras of success

Billionaires, CEOs, and leaders usually have principles and theories they swear by. Be it Jeff Bezos’ Day-1 mentality or Sundar Pichai’s silent-hour ritual – these consistencies are what set the billionaires apart. Dholakia’s mantras are an exclusive insight into the Gujarati mindset that fueled an annual revenue of 7000 crore, over 1200 cars, and 400 flats gifted on Diwali.

‘I am the best’

According to Dhalokia, the first step to success is believing you are the best. “There is no one better than me,” he shared as one of the five mantras behind success. Manifesting and envisioning yourself at the top also comes with debunking a fixed definition of success. He added that there is no definition or limit to being the ‘best’. In fact, he repeatedly added that believing that one can become the best is the first step towards success.

And no, this does not mean having a sense of arrogance, but being the best in all aspects of life. Be it business or charity, or serving societal duties such as being a family member or a citizen of a country. “Whatever I am, I am the best,” he summarised.

‘I can do it’

In addition to believing that one is the best, Dholakia revealed that having faith in oneself must come along with it. “I can do it,” his second mantra stands for his lived experiences and mythological references.

This also comes with the fact that awareness is key, as it helps you spot the best around you – from businessman to family man, shared Dholakia.

‘God is always with me’

A true believer, Dholakia’s third principle to success is believing that God is always with him. “If you have faith, you cannot think, speak, or do wrong,” he added. While running a business is fundamentally a risk-driven career path, there will be times when one would want to do wrong. But the fact that he believes God is always with him, from happiness to sadness, and in injustice and in health, He is like a shadow.

In his opinion, every believer should have faith and devotion to their god.

‘I am the winner‘

The fourth pillar of Dhalokia’s success is fearlessness and being free from doubt. He shared that this principle helps you in times of fear. “No matter how scared you are, you should know you are the winner,” shared Savjibhai on the podcast.

‘Today is my new day’

At the same time, the fifth principle will help you do away with regret. Emphasising how moving on is key, the diamond billionaire shared that it is one of the most crucial steps for growth.

Don’t live in the past, advised Dholakia and live in the present to believe that every day is a new day, much like Jeff Bezos’ Day-1 mentality, one of the principles that helped him scale Amazon.