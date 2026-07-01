Serena Williams made her return to professional singles tennis after four years, accepting a wild card entry into the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Facing 20-year-old Australian Maya Joint, the 44-year-old fell short of victory and exited the singles draw. Yet it was not just her much-anticipated comeback that captured attention.

During the closely watched 2-hour-22-minute match on Centre Court, Williams drew admiring glances for a striking timepiece on her wrist. Adorned with diamonds, the watch stood out even amid a crowd filled with notable luxury pieces, including David Beckham’s Tudor Black Bay 58 and his son Romeo Beckham’s Patek Philippe, which appeared to one-up his father.

The standout on Serena’s wrist was the Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph by Swiss haute horologist Audemars Piguet. Crafted in white gold, embellished with diamonds, the bold pink piece served as more than a fashion statement. It gleamed elegantly against her all-white Wimbledon attire, perfectly complementing the tournament’s strict dress code.

A closer look at Serena Williams’ Wimbledon watch

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph brings back a signature design from 1993. Inspired by high-performance, opulent lifestyles, and oversized living, the watch is truly built for action. Apt for the pro-athlete, the Royal Oak is AP’s ideal companion for seaside escapades, sporty affairs, and moments in movement.

Serena Williams’ Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph with 44 jewels. (Image: AP)

The design, neither dramatic nor subtle, refined for summer, features the enlarged Tapisserie motif on the dial and oversized numerals. Developed in-house, the Calibre6401 specification balances performance and wearability, while the interchangeable rubber straps add versatility.

Williams’ 22‑carat pink‑gold oscillating weight sat below a diamond-set bezel encased in a sapphire crystal case back. Just 11.5 mm thick, the dial featured 18-carat white gold hands and silver grey-toned 18-carat pink gold numerals filled with luminescent material and a turquoise inner bezel. The bezel, the crown jewel of this high-fashion watch, was set with 32 brilliant-cut diamonds, with 44 jewels overall.

Fashion at Wimbledon

In the star-studded appearance at the Centre Court, the Beckhams were not the only faces paired with pricey watches. Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend, Kim Turnball, was also photographed wearing the Patek Philppe’s Nautilus 7118 watch, retailing for $68,268, higher than Williams’ at $45,000.

In fact, Niall Horan and Alexander Ludwig, who were seated together, also wore some memorable timepieces. The ‘Vikings’ actor wore a rare and discontinued wristwatch from Frédérique Constant, the Swiss watchmaker.

This crafty spotting comes just hours after Japanese tennis legend Naomi Osaka made a head-turning entrance at the All England Club. Known for her quirky tendency of mixing fashion with sports, Osaka never considered them separate. Walking in with a custom kimono which was an ode to her Japanese-Haitian roots, Osaka made headlines overnight.

Designed by Tokyo-based designer Hana Yagi, Osaka’s tennis gear too was complete with a frilled skirt and cherry-blossom motifs near the hem. However, this was not the first time she stunned the Internet with her on-field ensembles. The Internet was instantly reminded of her French and Australian Open outfits resembling the Eiffel Tower and a jellyfish, respectively.