Isha Ambani, one of the most prominent leaders at Reliance Retail, made a stunning appearance in the front row for Rahul Mishra at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Spotted next to rapper Cardi B, the duo was adorned in luxury in custom couture ensembles.

While Mishra’s collections won the Internet’s heart as they went viral overnight, Isha Ambani did not fail to give something memorable to the fashion world. The billionaire heiress’ bling included a diamond-studded micro Birkin bag with carats more on her neck and ears.

Billionaire bling: A closer look at Isha Ambani’s outfit

The Parisian summer has been graced by Haute Couture Week, and fashion critics cannot keep calm. And Rahul Mishra’s collection based on centuries-old Indian traditions, Devi or Goddess, took the Internet by storm.

In the front row sat Isha Ambani, spotted not only in a handmade ensemble but also in a custom suite of Lorraine Schwartz diamond jewellery. With a micro-handbag in one hand, she carried the Birkin Sac Bijou reportedly worth $2 million, according to Sotheby’s.

Originally owned by the Reliance matriarch, Nita Mukesh Ambani, her mother, the Hermes bag is made of 18K solid white gold and hand-paved with 3,025 brilliant-cut diamonds that total more than 111 carats. The round-cut diamonds were linked by a fluid-like chainmail effect brought together by a white-gold croc-pattern bag flap.

Isha Ambani (L) and Cardi B (R) dressed in custom Rahul Mishra. (Image: Instagram)

The bag is part of the French fashion house’s Haute Bijouterie Collection and has been designed by Pierre Hardy, which serves as more jewellery than handbag.

However, 3000 diamonds were not enough for Isha Ambani’s dazzling look. A custom piece from Lorraine Schwartz sat on her neck, together worth 100s of carats. The signature necklace features a single 30-carat cushion-cut diamond drop sitting elegantly on a rivière that boasts an additional 40 carats. The design is a subtle nod to Schwartz’ homage to Elizabeth Taylor, created for Demna’s final Balenciaga show, as per a Page Six report.

The bling continued to her ears with pear-shaped studs with a signature diamond encircled in a halo of smaller diamonds. But she’s not done yet – on her finger sat a 7-carat oval-cut diamond ring on her left hand.

Isha Ambani’s fashion looks that made history

In addition to this iconic Paris look, Isha Ambani was one of the first Indians to make an appearance at the Met Gala over the years. In 2026, on the first Monday of May, she wore a custom Gaurav Gupta saree with a blouse that featured 1800 carats worth of diamonds. Hand-crafted by 40 artisans, she also carried a bag, which was not what its name suggests but an actual sculpture by Subodh Gupta.

But her bags have always made headlines, be it ultra-rare Kellys or Chanel statement pieces. An ode to her children, she wore a custom Hermes Mini Kelly, reportedly worth $450,000, at the Augustinus Bader/Tira launch event. In rare pink diamonds, read ‘Aadiya’, and in green ‘Krishna’, the names of her twins.

With her Met Gala 2023 look going down in history, she donned a stunning ultra-rare piece from Chanel’s 2012 Paris-Bombay collection – a true collector’s item without a price tag known to anyone.

About Rahul Mishra’s Devi collection

Attracting much praise from the Internet, Rahul Mishra’s recent show in Paris stood out and how. With netizens commenting, “Fashion straight out of a temple wall,” the details were exquisite. Individual pieces were made with stone and featured hand-embroidery techniques rooted in Indian culture, like zardozi, dabka, and more.

A glimpse of Rahul Mishra’s Devi collection for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026. (Image: X)

“If sculpture reveals through subtraction, Rahul Mishra’s couture reveals through accumulation,” read the designer’s official note.

Representing the sunning collection, Grammy-winning rapper and singer Cardi B channelled an inner ethereal creature and donned her devi avatar. She wore a sculptural gown which gave her an accentuated silhouette with an illusion of a bodice. It traced ornate jewellery across the neck and torso, which created the illusion of an actual stone sculpture.