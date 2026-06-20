Luxury watches are one of the most popular luxury investments. According to the Knight Frank Wealth Report 2026, timepieces even deliver a 34% return on investment, making them an unparalleled asset class with nothing even remotely comparable.

As per a recent release by Sotheby’s, one of the world’s most renowned auction houses, a recent watch auction raked in $22 million in total sales. Over 1800 watch collectors participated across 60 countries, and several rare pieces went under the hammer. Overall, this year’s total global watch sales crossed $106 million.

This is not mere data, but a milestone for horology enthusiasts. With Sotheby’s global watch tally at $106.1 million in merely 6 months, the market for timepieces is expanding by the day. Moreover, in India, Anant Ambani owns some of the rarest watches across the globe, and leading Swiss horologist, Jacob & Co recently named Nora Fatehi as their brand ambassador – showing the growing presence of India in the watch market.

Furthermore, the new generation is shaping up the market – more than ever. Sotheby’s reported that more than 40% of their clientele is aged 40 or younger, unlike the average age of billionaires across the world, with only a few young billionaires on the leaderboard.

2026 – Watch milestones so far

The $106 million milestone figure does not exist in isolation. But more so in relation to some of the most expensive watch sales. In Hong Kong, earlier this year, in April 2026, Sotheby’s Important Watches auction achieved a historic price tag of nearly $52.9 million.

A collection from Cartier, ‘The Shapes of Cartier‘, achieved a 97% sale, with more than half the lots selling above the high estimate. 800 bidders across 50 countries participated, marking a 50% rise from potential bidders over the last season.

A glimpse of the ‘The Shapes of Cariet’ collection.

One of the timepieces that stood out was the ultra-rare 1987 Cartier London Crash. It hit the gavel at nearly $1.9 million, becoming the most valuable Cartier watch to be auctioned. In fact, this was one of the only 3 watches from the 1987 collection to exist, each bearing the ‘Cartier London’ signature.

In 2014, the legendary Patek Philippe Henry Graves Supercomplication, one of only four known examples, sold for a staggering $24 million, cementing its place among the most valuable watches ever auctioned. According to Sotheby’s, another coveted Patek Philippe creation, the “Pink on Pink,” also commanded an impressive $9.57 million. Together, these record-breaking sales underscore the enduring allure of rare watches, where craftsmanship, history, and exclusivity can drive values into the tens of millions.

The Patek Philippe Henry Graves Supercomplication. (Image: Sotherby’s/X)

Watch out for Watches

Luxury watches continue to hold their own as a serious investment category. According to the 2026 Knight Frank Wealth Report, watches delivered an average gross return on investment (ROI) of 34%, highlighting their enduring appeal among collectors. More broadly, collectables as an asset class recorded a 16% increase in value, driven by growing demand for items that combine rarity, craftsmanship, and a compelling story.

The Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index (KFLI) for Q4 2025 showed that watches posted an annual gaiman of 5.1%. While this lagged behind impressionist art, which rose 13.6%, watches still outperformed several other luxury assets, including handbags, diamonds, wine, classic cars, and rare whisky.

That said, the luxury investment market has had a turbulent few years. The KFLI noted a sharp slowdown after the post-pandemic boom of 2022, with many collectable categories yet to fully recover. Watches, however, have shown signs of resilience. The WatchCharts Overall Market Index rose 2.3% in the first quarter of 2025 and finished the year up 5.1%.

The numbers tell only part of the story. Unlike many investments, a luxury watch is both an asset and a personal possession—something that can be worn, enjoyed, and passed down through generations. For many collectors, that blend of financial value, craftsmanship, and heritage is precisely what makes watches matter.