R Madhavan was honoured with the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in the country, earlier this week. The actor wore an Indian-made watch for the ceremony presided over by Indian President Droupadi Murmu – making headlines with the stunning timepiece.

The Padma Shri Award ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, and the actor was accompanied by his wife, Sarita Madhavan, and his son, Vedaant Madhavan.

Sharing the images from the ceremony, Madahavan shared a heartfelt note on social media, acknowledged the Maharashtra government for officially recommending him and recognising his talents, and added that he would cherish the moment forever.

144 parts, 14 jewels, and Rs 40 lakh – Madhavan’s Padma Shri timepiece

The Dhurandhar actor served some effortlessly chic looks in a navy blue bandhgala while receiving his award. But on his wrist shone an Indian-made watch by Titan, India’s premium watch company. The Nebula by Titan watch ‘Jalsa’ was created to honour 225 years of Jaipur’s rich cultural heritage.

With just 10 such pieces ever made, Madhavan is one proud owner of the same. Set in an 18-carat rose gold case, the watch dial mimics the ‘jalsa’ [festivity] of Jaipur. The distinct imagery of the Hawa Mahal of the Pink City is seen on the dial and sits on 144 components that make up the in-house flying tourbillon movement developed by Titan.

A closer look at R Madhavan’s watch he wore at his Padma Shri award ceremony. (Image: Titan Nebula)

The watch, which features 14 jewels and is priced at a whopping Rs 40.5 lakh, depicts the royals of Jaipur. The watch also contains a Padma Shri connection of its own, with the dial made from real marble and hand-painted by renowned awardee Shakir Ali. Carefully crafted with a single-hair squirrel-hair brush, the minute hand features a distinct sapphire, a magnifier counterpoise, and a see-through crystal back.

In fact, it also marks India’s global entry to horology as it is Titan‘s official nomination into the prestigious Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG).

R Madhavan, in the past, has also shown off some of his other timepieces on social media. In a montage of some photos from his birthday three weeks ago, he was seen wearing a Franck Muller Master Square watch, reportedly priced between Rs 9-14 lakh, known for its iconic Roman numeral marker.

After giving a stellar performance in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar spy-verse, R Madhavan will now star in a biopic of the forgotten hero GD Naidu, releasing later this year in July on Netflix. He also hosts ‘The Gamechangers – Middle East’, the UAE’s Premier startup show.