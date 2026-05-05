Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures, continued her streak of iconic appearances at the Met Gala 2026, following the viral success of her tribute to Indian artisans.

Dressed in Manish Malhotra for a pre-Met Gala party, she effortlessly stole the spotlight. She wove in a subtle homage to her mother, Nita Ambani, through elements inspired by Gaurav Gupta’s design aesthetic, paired with heirloom jewels that added a deeply personal touch on the Van Gogh-inspired carpet in Manhattan.

Celebrating fashion’s biggest night, Isha Ambani returned with an even more powerful, diamond-studded ensemble that took over 1,200 hours and 50 craftspeople to create.

Isha Ambani stuns in Nita Ambani’s heirloom jewels

In an official post on X, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) revealed that Isha Ambani’s outfit featured real gems, stones, and diamonds from Nita Ambani’s personal heirloom collection, along with threads made of pure gold.

Nothing is ever too extravagant when it comes to the Ambanis, and this look was no exception. The chromatic saree shimmered on the Met Gala carpet, brought to life with hand-painted Pichwai motifs and intricate embroidery. Each detail told a story of exceptional craftsmanship. The one-of-a-kind piece was a custom, handwoven creation by couturier Gaurav Gupta, known for blending structure with fluid artistry. The entire ensemble was thoughtfully styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

She told Vogue, “For me as an Indian, a saree, it was, like, the ultimate, like, symbol of art form.”

Isha Ambani’s look for the 2026 Met Gala. (Image: X)

The outfit stood out for seamlessly aligning with the Met Gala 2026 dress code, ‘Fashion is Art’. The saree was reimagined as a living canvas — moving beyond fabric into the realm of storytelling. Drawing from India’s rich artistic heritage, it captured the essence of traditional fresco art while feeling modern and relevant. The interplay of colour, texture, and craftsmanship created a look that felt both rooted in tradition and boldly forward-looking.

It wasn’t just about wearing something beautiful — it was about wearing something meaningful.

Isha Ambani’s look was more than gold and jewels; it was a subtle tribute to Indian heritage. The blouse incorporated pieces from her mother Nita Ambani’s personal jewellery collection, with the back featuring the iconic ‘baaju bandh’ and even one of the gifts she received when she welcomed her children into the world.

The Ambani matriarch had worn this piece during her son’s wedding with Radhika Merchant in 2024 — one of the most extravagant wedding celebrations India has ever seen. Said to have originated from Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan’s turban, it added historic grandeur to Isha’s Met Gala 2026 blouse. Yet it was only one of many dazzling gems on her outfit.

Details of Isha Ambani’s Met Gala 2026 look you cannot miss. (Image: X)

Isha Ambani pairs Met look with ‘steel’ sculpture

Beyond the gems, Isha also paired her look with a ‘steel’ sculpture created 20 years ago by renowned Indian contemporary sculptor Subodh Gupta. “A work of art in hand, and the fruit of the subcontinent as a nod to her roots,” revealed Nita Ambani’s team in an official statement. The New Delhi-based artist is known for his iconic metal-based installations. Earlier in April 2026, Gupta showcased his creations at the NMACC in an exhibition titled ‘A Fistful of Sky’, an ode to Kishore Kumar’s song ‘Ek Mutthi Aasman’.

“I was born to be an artist. What more do I need in life? I am living my dream,” Gupta had once said.

The sculpture represented Indian culture and the heritage of women adorning their hair with fragrant flowers for special occasions. What looked like real jasmine flowers to the untrained eye were actually crafted from metal. Speaking to Vogue presenters, Isha Ambani left them stunned as they initially believed the buds were real — a beautiful homage to Indian culture that perfectly blended with the Met Gala 2026 theme