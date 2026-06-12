Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon and her family have sold four apartments for a combined Rs 8.9 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The properties are located in Mumbai’s Andheri West, and all four transactions were registered in April 2026.

According to the IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards, two identical apartments were sold on April 24, 2026, for Rs 3.23 crore each, along with one car parking space.



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Both transactions attracted stamp duty payments of Rs 19.41 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000. Two additional units at Raheja Classique, Andheri West, were sold for Rs 1.21 crore each. These transactions involved stamp duty payments of Rs 7.29 lakh each and registration charges of Rs 30,000 per unit.

Geeta Sanon had originally purchased the two identical units at Raheja Classique in July 2013 for a combined consideration of Rs 1.40 crore. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon acquired the remaining two units in July 2017 for a combined Rs 2.90 crore, taking the family’s total investment to approximately Rs 4.31 crore.

With the latest transactions valued at a combined Rs 8.9 crore, the Sanon family recorded an overall appreciation of nearly Rs 4.6 crore on their investment. This translates into returns of around 107% over a holding period ranging from 9 to 13 years.

Why is the location desirable?

Andheri West is among Mumbai’s most established and sought-after real estate destinations, known for its mix of residential developments, commercial activity, and vibrant urban lifestyle. The locality benefits from strong connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, the suburban railway network, and Mumbai Metro, along with easy access to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Strategically located near major business and entertainment hubs such as SEEPZ, MIDC, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and Film City, Andheri West continues to attract professionals, entrepreneurs, and those associated with the creative industry seeking well-connected housing options. Its robust social infrastructure, including reputed educational institutions, healthcare facilities, retail centres, and entertainment venues, has continued to support steady demand for residential properties in the area.

Kriti’s Career in Bollywood

Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film Cocktail 2 is a modern romantic drama genre-based movie in which she stars with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Is said to be released on June 19, 2026

Kriti Sanon made her acting debut in 2014. She has established herself as one of Bollywood’s leading actresses through several commercially successful films. Beyond acting, she has also expanded into the beauty and wellness space through her entrepreneurial ventures. Her younger sister, Nupur Sanon, has also built a presence in the entertainment industry through music videos, digital projects, and public appearances, earning recognition among audiences over the years.

Beyond the glamour of red carpets and blockbuster releases, the Sanon family’s latest property transactions offer a glimpse into another side of celebrity life one shaped by long-term planning and prudent financial decisions. What began as a series of real estate investments years ago has now translated into substantial returns, highlighting the enduring appeal of Mumbai’s established residential markets. In a city where property often reflects aspiration, timing, and opportunity, this Rs 8.9 crore deal is as much about wealth creation as it is about recognising the right moment to make a move.