How to hide your online status from select people on WhatsApp | Tech Tips

Popular messaging app, WhatsApp is known for introducing new features every now and then. The company via Twitter has announced a new feature which users have long wished for which will come in handy for times when you want your privacy or maybe don’t want to show your online presence on WhatsApp.

Your phone, your rules. You decide who sees when you’re online 👀 pic.twitter.com/6lvN1OFIAt — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 3, 2022

Speaking of which, the new feature will allow users to decide who can see their online status. With this feature, users will be able to chat with their contacts without letting them know that you are even online.

Originally, WhatsApp’s privacy settings come with these default settings which include: Any users to see your last seen and online, profile photo, information, and read receipts, other one is – your contacts to see your status update and lastly, any users to add you to groups.

In order to turn on this feature for Android smartphones you need to Tap More Options >Settings > privacy. For iOS devices, you can Tap Settings > Privacy. For Desktop you need to Click Menu > Settings > Privacy

After doing this, you will be able to see your last seen online. Then, tap on Last see and online. Select the relevant option from ‘Who can see my last seen’ and lastly ‘Who can see when I’m online’ option will come.

Years ago, WhatsApp came up with a feature which allowed users to turn off ‘Last Seen’ were earlier a timestamp used to come showing when the user was last active. This is an optional feature.

Keep in mind if you turn off ‘last Seen’ then you won’t see others’ last seen as well. However, irrespective of this feature, users will still be able to see you when you are typing.

