Honor’s new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 rival Magic Vs comes with gapless design, up to 16GB of RAM and stylus support

Huawei spin-off Honor has launched a new foldable smartphone, Honor Magic Vs, in China. The foldable, which is basically Honor’s answer to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4, comes with a gapless design and what appears to be a near creaseless folding screen. The Magic Vs is slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, the Magic V, and naturally packs newer hardware.

Talking of specs, the Honor Magic Vs comes with a 7.9-inch inner foldable OLED screen with a 2272x1984p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Honor claims it can peak 800nits. You can also get stylus, aka Magic Pen support if you opt for the phone’s “ultimate” edition model. There is a hole punch cutout at one end of this display. On the outside, you get a 6.45-inch OLED screen with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. The ultimate edition can get you up to 16 gigs of RAM while storage can top 512GB. The foldable runs MagicOS 7.0 software based on Android 12.

The Honor Magic Vs comes with a triple camera setup on the back with a 54MP Sony IMX800 main sensor paired to an f/1.9 lens, a 50MP ultrawide-angle camera that can double as macro, and another 8MP telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom. There are two more 16MP cameras in this foldable, one on the cover screen and one on the inner screen.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support baked-in.

Honor Magic Vs price in China starts at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs 85,700) for a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage going all the way to CNY 10,888 (roughly Rs 1,24,500) for the ultimate edition with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Open sales start from November 30. Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.

