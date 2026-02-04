Menopause is a major change that usually happens to women between the ages of 40 and 55. While most people talk about hot flashes or mood swings, there is one symptom that needs much more attention and that is unexpected bleeding.

According to Dr. Priya Bansal, a Senior Consultant in Gynaecology and Gynae Oncology at Medanta Hospital Noida, any bleeding that happens after you have stopped having periods for a full year should be taken very seriously.

Why bleeding after menopause matters

If a woman has gone 12 months without a period and then starts bleeding again, it is called postmenopausal bleeding. While it isn’t always cancer, it is one of the most common early warning signs.

“Postmenopausal bleeding is a major indicator for endometrial cancer,” says Dr. Bansal. “In fact, more than 90 per cent of endometrial cancers are diagnosed because a woman noticed this bleeding and went to see a doctor.”

According to a study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, researchers found that postmenopausal bleeding is the most frequent symptom of uterine cancer, and early detection through this sign significantly improves survival rates.

Another important finding comes from the world of cancer research. According to a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine, roughly 9 per cent of women who go to the doctor for postmenopausal bleeding are eventually diagnosed with endometrial cancer. This shows that while not every case is cancer, the risk is high enough that every instance of bleeding must be tested.

The connection to Hormone Therapy (HRT)

Many women use Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) to deal with the tough symptoms of menopause, like night sweats and insomnia. While HRT helps many women feel like themselves again, it does require a doctor’s supervision.

“HRT can greatly improve a woman’s quality of life,” Dr. Bansal explains. “However, we have to be careful. The risk of different cancers can change based on the type of hormone, the dose, and how long you take it. Regular follow-up visits are a must.”

Taking charge of your health

It is easy to think of menopause as just ‘the end’ of fertility, but experts say we should look at it as a new phase of health management.

“Menopause is a time when proactive health care and informed decision-making should be at the top of the list,” says Dr. Bansal. Getting a quick check-up when something feels off like spotting or irregular discharge can make all the difference.

If you notice even a small amount of spotting after you thought your periods were over, don’t wait. A simple visit to a specialist can provide peace of mind or the early treatment that saves lives.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.